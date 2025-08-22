JHCO: New Aid Convoy Crosses From Jordan Into Gaza

Amman, August 22 (Petra)-- A new relief convoy of 64 trucks carrying flour and food has entered the Gaza Strip from Jordan, according to a statement released Friday by the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organization.Jordan's continued efforts to assist its brothers and sisters in the Gaza Strip include this aid.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.