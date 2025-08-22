Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
JHCO: New Aid Convoy Crosses From Jordan Into Gaza

2025-08-22 10:11:54
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, August 22 (Petra)-- A new relief convoy of 64 trucks carrying flour and food has entered the Gaza Strip from Jordan, according to a statement released Friday by the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organization.
Jordan's continued efforts to assist its brothers and sisters in the Gaza Strip include this aid.

MENAFN22082025000117011021ID1109963697

