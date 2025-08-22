Kering: Information Regarding The Arrangements For Taking Part In The Combined General Meeting Of September 9, 2025 And Conditions For Obtaining Or Consulting The Documents Prepared For The Meeting

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Kering - Press release - Arrangements GM September 9 2025 - EN

PRESS RELEASE

August 22, 2025

INFORMATION REGARDING THE ARRANGEMENTS FOR TAKING PART IN THE COMBINED GENERAL MEETING OF SEPTEMBER 9, 2025

AND CONDITIONS FOR OBTAINING OR CONSULTING

THE DOCUMENTS PREPARED FOR THE MEETING

Kering shareholders are invited to attend the Company's Combined General Meeting to be held at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, September 9, 2025 (Paris time) at Kering's headquarters – 40 rue de Sèvres, 75007 Paris, France.

The General Meeting will be held in the physical presence of the shareholders and will also be broadcast live1 and available for replay on the Company's website: (Finance/Shareholders Information/Annual General Meeting section).

The Preliminary Notice of Meeting, including the agenda, the proposed resolutions submitted to shareholders by the Board of Directors and a description of the options available to shareholders in terms of taking part in and voting at the General Meeting and exercising their rights, was published on July 30, 2025, in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (BALO – French bulletin of legal notices).

The Notice of Meeting was published in the BALO and the legal gazette (online news service) Les Affiches Parisiennes on August 22, 2025.

Shareholders are entitled to submit written questions before the General Meeting (preferably by email to ...) at least four business days before the General Meeting, i.e., on Wednesday, September 3, 2025, at the latest, and must be accompanied by a share ownership certificate.

The documents relating to the General Meeting, as referred to in Article R.22-10-23 of the French Commercial Code, may be consulted or downloaded from the Company's website: (Finance/Shareholders information/ General Meeting section).

The documents provided for under Article R. 225-83 of the French Commercial Code are made available to shareholders or communicated to them in accordance with the applicable legal and regulatory provisions.

1 Unless technical reasons make this broadcast impossible or seriously disrupt it.

