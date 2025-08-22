Rebecca Schaefer Recognized By Influential Women In 2025
In her dual capacities at CrossLink and GlobalMed Logistix, Rebecca plays a pivotal role in managing the complex calendar of the Chief Operating Officer, ensuring the smooth coordination of critical engagements. Her expertise extends to spearheading multi-faceted operational projects, where she has successfully overseen the establishment of new offices and optimized resource allocation to improve operational efficiency. Additionally, she is responsible for crafting a range of communication materials, from contracts to social media content, that effectively convey the organizations' messages to both internal and external audiences.
Rebecca's impact is further felt in her management of the recruitment and hiring processes, where she enhances the candidate selection and onboarding experience. Her leadership of the culture committee highlights her commitment to promoting an inclusive and engaging workplace, as she curates innovative events that strengthen employee connections and bolster company morale.
Academically, Rebecca holds a Bachelor of Arts in Communication and Media Studies from The University of Georgia. This educational background, combined with her extensive corporate experience, has equipped her with the skills necessary to lead initiatives that drive organizational improvement and foster a dynamic workplace environment.
Recognized for her exceptional communication abilities, collaborative approach, and meticulous attention to detail, Rebecca thrives in high-pressure settings that prioritize inclusivity and innovation. Her unwavering passion for instigating meaningful change is complemented by her dedication to developing systems and strategies that promote sustainable growth and operational success.
Rebecca Schaefer
