Sixty Strikes Cricket League Announces Draft Event & Global Launch At National Press Club In Washington, D.C.

WASHINGTON, Aug. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sixty Strikes Cricket League (SSCL), a new 10-over international cricket competition, announced its upcoming Draft Event and Global Launch at the prestigious National Press Club in Washington, D.C. This milestone reflects the league's mission to unite top players, global sponsors, and fans in a high-energy short format that highlights cricket's international appeal.

The inaugural season of SSCL will be staged in Doha, Qatar, from November 5–16, 2025, featuring six elite teams: Al Khor Thunders, Al Wakrah Falcons, Doha Legends, Dukhan Warriors, Ras Laffan Strikers, and AR Rayyan Titans. The league's unique Super Sixty format is designed to deliver fast-paced entertainment while showcasing skill, strategy, and the passion that make cricket the world's second most popular sport.

The Draft Event in Washington, D.C. served as the league's global introduction, bringing together diplomats, business leaders, sports professionals, and members of the media. Guests were given an inside look at the SSCL brand identity, competition format, and the draft process that will finalize team rosters ahead of the Qatar tournament.

AZ Qasmi, Founder & CEO of SSCL, described the league's broader vision:

"The Sixty Strikes Cricket League is more than a tournament-it's an international movement to bring cricket to new frontiers. Our Draft Event in Washington, D.C., marks the beginning of a journey to connect cultures, empower athletes, and engage fans worldwide. Launching in the U.S. highlights our commitment to making cricket part of the global conversation."

Supporting the league's ambitions is Haroon Lorgat, former ICC Chairman and senior advisor to SSCL, whose leadership brings credibility and international experience. His involvement underscores the league's determination to create a world-class competition that appeals to both traditional cricket audiences and new markets.

SSCL Organizers are actively partnering with sponsors, broadcasters, and sporting organizations. With its November 2025 debut in Qatar, SSCL aims to attract both stadium crowds and global digital viewership, redefining cricket entertainment on the world stage.

The Sixty Strikes Cricket League (SSCL) is an international 10-over cricket tournament featuring six teams, debuting in Doha, Qatar from November 5–16, 2025. SSCL's mission is to deliver high-energy cricket while promoting cultural exchange and global unity through sport.

