Positron Corporation Announces New Corporate Headquarters And Strategic Redomiciling To Delaware

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) North Tonawanda, NY, Aug. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Positron Corporation (“Positron” or the“Company”) (OTC: POSC), a leader in molecular imaging technology and services, today announced that the Company had established a new corporate headquarters in the Buffalo-Niagara Falls region, and that its Board of Directors has approved the redomiciling of the Company from Texas to Delaware.

Signed under a long-term lease, the new headquarters will house corporate operations and serve as a product showroom and testing center. This expanded space is also expected to support Positron's accelerated growth initiatives, enhance customer engagement, and provide new operational capabilities – enabling faster scaling of the Company's PET-CT imaging solutions nationwide.

Further supporting the Company's growth strategy, Positron's redomiciling to the State of Delaware is aimed at enhancing the Company's corporate governance and legal framework as it prepares to file a Form 10 registration statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to become a fully reporting public company.

“These steps forward mark an exciting new chapter in Positron's evolution,” said Positron President Adel Abdullah.“Our strengthened corporate structure and expanded facility supports our growth and reinforces our ability to advance our strategic goals and deliver greater long term value to our customers and shareholders.”

About Positron Corporation

Positron Corporation is a medical technology company that co-develops, manufactures, and sells state-of-the-art PET and PET-CT imaging systems and clinical services to nuclear medicine healthcare providers throughout North America.

Positron specializes in the field of cardiac Positron Emission Tomography (PET) imaging, the gold standard in cardiac diagnostics. Positron's innovative PET/PET-CT technologies, clinical services and practice solutions enables healthcare providers to accurately diagnose coronary artery disease and improve patient outcomes while practicing cost effective medicine.

Positron's Attrius® PET and NeuSight PET-CT imaging systems and distinct market position are substantial advantages unique to Positron that will facilitate the adoption of cardiac PET and the growth of the nuclear imaging market. Positron will soon offer a state-of-the-art PET-CT 4D molecular imaging device in the Affinity PET-CT 4D 64-Slice. Positron's PET-CT(s) will enable nuclear cardiologists to utilize the full capabilities of molecular imaging and nuclear medicine. Positron's PET-CT systems will also enable the Company to fully service and meet the demands of the vast oncology imaging segment of nuclear medicine.

Positron is committed to expanding the cardiac and oncology PET modality by delivering the best technology and value to imaging specialists and will continue to advance its technology through its co-developer, supplier, and R&D venture with Shenyang Intelligent Neuclear Technology Co. a subsidiary of Neusoft Medical Systems.

Please visit the Company's website at:



Forward-Looking Statements



This press release contains statements which may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of Positron Corporation, and members of its management as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events or changes to future operating results even if new information becomes available in the future.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, please visit the company's website at , or contact: ...



Investor Relations Contact:

Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC

1177 Avenue of the Americas, 5th Floor

New York, New York 10036

...

