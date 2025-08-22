Ukraine's MFA: Russia Can't Escape Justice Over 2018 Seizure Of Ukrainian Vessels

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was stated in a Comment by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Ukrinform reports.

The ministry informed that on August 21 it received a letter from the Arbitral Tribunal in the dispute concerning the detention of Ukrainian naval vessels and servicemen (Ukraine v. Russian Federation). The letter contained a notification from the Russian Federation's agent on Russia's formal withdrawal from the proceedings, as well as a declaration that all future decisions of the Tribunal would be considered null and void.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine views such behavior by the Russian Federation as yet another attempt to evade international legal responsibility for violations of international law, including the provisions and principles of the UNCLOS... At the same time, we emphasize that the Russian Federation's formal withdrawal does not terminate the proceedings. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine will continue to represent Ukraine in this case,” the ministry stated.

The MFA added that ensuring justice for all victims of Russia's numerous violations of international law remains a priority, and punishment is inevitable.

As reported, on November 25, 2018, near the coast of temporarily occupied Crimea, Russian border guards fired on and seized three Ukrainian naval vessels – the Berdyansk and Nikopol gunboats and the Yany Kapu tugboat. Twenty-four sailors were detained and accused of illegally crossing Russia's border.

On May 25, 2019, the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea ordered Russia to immediately release all the sailors and allow them to return to Ukraine, as well as to return the seized ships.

On September 7, 2019, Ukraine and Russia conducted a 35-for-35 prisoner exchange, during which the 24 captured sailors were released.

On November 18, 2019, in the Black Sea, Russia handed over the captured ships to Ukraine.

On September 23, 2024, hearings on the merits of Ukraine's case against Russia concerning violations of coastal state rights under the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea began in The Hague.

On October 3, 2024, Ukraine completed the presentation of its position before the Arbitral Tribunal in the case regarding coastal state rights in the Black Sea, the Sea of Azov and the Kerch Strait.

On August 21, 2025, Russia officially withdrew from the arbitration process under the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea concerning the detention of three Ukrainian naval vessels in the Black Sea in November 2018.