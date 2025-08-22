Railway Project Lays Foundation For Symbolic Bridge Linking Türkiye, Azerbaijan, And Armenia

Railway Project Lays Foundation For Symbolic Bridge Linking Türkiye, Azerbaijan, And Armenia
On Friday, August 22, a groundbreaking ceremony was held in Turkiye's eastern Iğdır province to mark the start of construction on the Kars-Iğdır-Aralık-Dilucu railway -- a route that will connect to the border of Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.
Turkish Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Abdulkadir Uraloğlu delivered a speech at the event, highlighting the strategic and geopolitical significance of the 224-kilometer Kars-Nakhchivan railway.
Calling the railway project a major step forward in strengthening Turkiye's regional and global partnerships, Uraloğlu described it as a contribution to Ankara's geostrategic leadership.
“With the launch of this new railway corridor, we are opening a new chapter for peace and development in the South Caucasus,” the Minister said.“This is a transformative initiative that will shape the future of the entire Eurasian region.”
Emphasizing Turkiye's position as a natural bridge between East and West, Uraloğlu outlined several mega-projects that have helped elevate the country to a key global hub for logistics, transport, and trade. He noted that over the past two decades, the Turkish government has placed significant focus on expanding its railway network - particularly connecting it to major ports and industrial zones.
“Of the $300 billion invested in Turkiye's transport sector over the last 23 years, $64 billion has been allocated to railway development,” he stated.
He continued:“Today, we are not only witnessing the start of a railway project. We are also laying the foundation of a symbolic bridge connecting Turkiye, Azerbaijan, and Armenia. This project will serve as a powerful catalyst for comprehensive socio-economic connectivity from Beijing to London.”
The Minister stressed that the Kars-Nakhchivan railway represents a concrete step toward realizing the Zangezur Corridor - a proposed transport route linking Azerbaijan to Nakhchivan via Armenia - and called it a“roadmap for peace and cooperation across Eurasia.”
Uraloğlu expressed confidence that the new railway will become one of Turkiye's central transport arteries. The strategic project, a critical component of the Zangezur Corridor, is expected to be completed within four to five years.
