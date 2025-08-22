TMX Group CFO David Arnold To Present At The Barclays Global Financial Services Conference

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 22, 2025) - TMX Group CFO David Arnold will present at the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference on Monday, September 8, 2025, from 11:15 to 11:55 a.m. ET.

A link to the webcast will be available and archived in TMX's shareholder events section .

About TMX Group (TSX: X)

TMX Group operates global markets, and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. TMX Group's key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange , TSX Venture Exchange , TSX Alpha Exchange , The Canadian Depository for Securities , Montréal Exchange , Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation , TSX Trust , TMX Trayport , TMX Datalinx , TMX Vett aFi and TMX Newsfile , which provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London, Singapore and Vienna. For more information about TMX Group, visit . Follow TMX Group on X: @TMXGroup .

For more information please contact:

Catherine Kee

Head of Media Relations

TMX Group

416-671-1704

...







To view the source version of this press release, please visit

SOURCE: TMX Group Limited