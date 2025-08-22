Father, Son Killed In Road Accident In North Kashmir's Uri

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- A father and son were killed in a road accident in the Rajarwani Uri area in North Kashmir's Baramulla district on Friday.

Officials said that a collision occurred today between a dumper vehicle and a load carrier, resulting in the deaths of a father and son on the spot, reported news agency GNS.

The deceased have been identified as Lateef Ahmad Ganie and Faizan Ahmad Ganie, residents of Garkote, Uri.

Meanwhile, police have registered a case in this regard and investigation has been taken up.

Read Also Pilgrim Killed, 35 Others Injured In Road Accident In J&K's Samba School Bus, Gas Truck Collide In Ganderbal; 6 Students, Teacher Hurt