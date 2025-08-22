Father, Son Killed In Road Accident In North Kashmir's Uri
Officials said that a collision occurred today between a dumper vehicle and a load carrier, resulting in the deaths of a father and son on the spot, reported news agency GNS.
The deceased have been identified as Lateef Ahmad Ganie and Faizan Ahmad Ganie, residents of Garkote, Uri.
Meanwhile, police have registered a case in this regard and investigation has been taken up.
