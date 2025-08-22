Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Father, Son Killed In Road Accident In North Kashmir's Uri

Father, Son Killed In Road Accident In North Kashmir's Uri


2025-08-22 09:04:38
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- A father and son were killed in a road accident in the Rajarwani Uri area in North Kashmir's Baramulla district on Friday.

Officials said that a collision occurred today between a dumper vehicle and a load carrier, resulting in the deaths of a father and son on the spot, reported news agency GNS.

The deceased have been identified as Lateef Ahmad Ganie and Faizan Ahmad Ganie, residents of Garkote, Uri.

Meanwhile, police have registered a case in this regard and investigation has been taken up.

Read Also Pilgrim Killed, 35 Others Injured In Road Accident In J&K's Samba School Bus, Gas Truck Collide In Ganderbal; 6 Students, Teacher Hurt

MENAFN22082025000215011059ID1109963473

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search