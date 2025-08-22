12 Yr-Old Girl Drowns To Death In Central Kashmir's Budgam

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- A 12-year-old girl lost her life after drowning in Sukhnag stream at Kanihama in Magam area of Central Kashmir's Budgam district on Friday.

The deceased, identified as Rabia Ashraf of Peth Kanihama, reportedly slipped into the water near a spot locally used for bathing and washing, situated along a footpath. Witnesses said that despite immediate efforts by locals to rescue her, the strong current swept her away, reported news agency KNT.

She was shifted to Magam Hospital where doctors declared her brought dead.

Soon after the incident, Magam Police reached the spot and initiated proceedings.

