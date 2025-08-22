Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
12 Yr-Old Girl Drowns To Death In Central Kashmir's Budgam

12 Yr-Old Girl Drowns To Death In Central Kashmir's Budgam


2025-08-22 09:04:33
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- A 12-year-old girl lost her life after drowning in Sukhnag stream at Kanihama in Magam area of Central Kashmir's Budgam district on Friday.

The deceased, identified as Rabia Ashraf of Peth Kanihama, reportedly slipped into the water near a spot locally used for bathing and washing, situated along a footpath. Witnesses said that despite immediate efforts by locals to rescue her, the strong current swept her away, reported news agency KNT.

She was shifted to Magam Hospital where doctors declared her brought dead.

Soon after the incident, Magam Police reached the spot and initiated proceedings.

Read Also Body Of Missing Sopore Fisherman Recovered After Four Days Boat Capsizes In Jhelum At Pampore; Sand Digger Dies, Two Rescued

MENAFN22082025000215011059ID1109963472

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search