Ease Into Schooltime With Beef

MENAFN - PR Newswire) These Cheesy Meatball Pockets are everything kids love – wrapped in a handheld, mess-free meal perfect for busy weeknights. Using your favorite frozen meatballs from the grocery store, they're wrapped in fluffy biscuit dough alongside marinara sauce, tomatoes, and cheese then baked until golden brown.

And if you have a little extra time or are looking to meal-prep the day before, these French Onion Meatball Subs will satisfy everyone at the dinner table. Making homemade meatballs ahead of time is easy! Then, all that's left to do is add to a toasted sub roll and top with caramelized onions and rich gravy.

Leftover taco night just got a crispy and fun makeover with these Crispy Taco Eggrolls that are great for dipping, packing, and snacking when you're on the go. Filled with ground beef, onions, and Oaxaca cheese – just roll up in eggroll wrappers then pop into the air fryer for 8-10 minutes.

If you're looking for more recipes and inspiration to make going back-to-school easy for the family, visit our Back-to-School Season hub page on BeefItsWhatsForDinner .

