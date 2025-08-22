Ease Into Schooltime With Beef
And if you have a little extra time or are looking to meal-prep the day before, these French Onion Meatball Subs will satisfy everyone at the dinner table. Making homemade meatballs ahead of time is easy! Then, all that's left to do is add to a toasted sub roll and top with caramelized onions and rich gravy.
Leftover taco night just got a crispy and fun makeover with these Crispy Taco Eggrolls that are great for dipping, packing, and snacking when you're on the go. Filled with ground beef, onions, and Oaxaca cheese – just roll up in eggroll wrappers then pop into the air fryer for 8-10 minutes.
If you're looking for more recipes and inspiration to make going back-to-school easy for the family, visit our Back-to-School Season hub page on BeefItsWhatsForDinner .
About the Beef Checkoff
The Beef Checkoff Program was established as part of the 1985 Farm Bill. The Checkoff assesses $1 per head on the sale of live domestic and imported cattle, in addition to a comparable assessment on imported beef and beef products. States may retain up to 50 cents on the dollar and forward the other 50 cents per head to the Cattlemen's Beef Promotion and Research Board, which administers the national checkoff program, subject to USDA approval.
About NCBA, a Contractor to the Beef Checkoff
The National Cattlemen's Beef Association (NCBA) is a contractor to the Beef Checkoff Program. The Beef Checkoff Program is administered by the Cattlemen's Beef Board, with oversight provided by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Media contact:
Hailey Thayn
[email protected]
303-850-3392
SOURCE National Cattlemen's Beef Association
