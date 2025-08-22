Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market Update + Fed Chair Jerome Powell Set To Deliver Jackson Hole Speech


2025-08-22 09:01:56

  • Markets are closely watching the Fed's economic policy symposium in Jackson Hole, where Chair Jerome Powell will speak at 10 a.m. ET.
  • Nearly 70% of traders expect a Fed rate cut in September amid dual concerns about inflation and employment highlighted in the Fed's July meeting minutes.
  • The Fed's July meeting minutes emphasized policymakers' concerns about both inflation risks and employment, key elements of the Fed's dual mandate.

