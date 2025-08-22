NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market Update + Fed Chair Jerome Powell Set To Deliver Jackson Hole Speech
-
Markets are closely watching the Fed's economic policy symposium in Jackson Hole, where Chair Jerome Powell will speak at 10 a.m. ET.
Nearly 70% of traders expect a Fed rate cut in September amid dual concerns about inflation and employment highlighted in the Fed's July meeting minutes.
The Fed's July meeting minutes emphasized policymakers' concerns about both inflation risks and employment, key elements of the Fed's dual mandate.
