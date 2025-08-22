Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Northrim Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend Of $0.64 Per Share


2025-08-22 09:01:45
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ANCHORAGE, Alaska, Aug. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: NRIM) today announced that the Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.64 per share. The dividend will be payable on September 12, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 4, 2025.

“We are pleased to announce a quarterly dividend of $0.64 per share, as we continue to provide returns to our shareholders,” said Mike Huston, President and CEO. At the stock price of $87.41 per share at the close of the market on August 21, 2025, the current dividend equates to a yield of 2.93% on an annualized basis.

On July 23, 2025, Northrim reported net income of $11.8 million, or $2.09 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2025, compared to $13.3 million, or $2.38 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2025, and $9.0 million, or $1.62 per diluted share, in the second quarter a year ago.

About Northrim BanCorp

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. is the holding company of Northrim Bank, an Alaska-based community bank with 20 branches throughout the state and differentiates itself with its detailed knowledge of Alaska's economy and its“Customer First Service” philosophy. The bank has two wholly-owned subsidiaries, Sallyport Commercial Finance, LLC, a specialty finance company and Residential Mortgage, LLC, a regional home mortgage company. Pacific Wealth Advisors, LLC is an affiliated company.

Contact: Mike Huston, President, CEO, and COO
(907) 261-8750
Jed Ballard, Chief Financial Officer
(907) 261-3539

