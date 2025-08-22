Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Summary Of AB KN Energies Webinar


2025-08-22 09:01:35
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) On the 22nd of August 2025, AB KN Energies (KN) held an investor conference webinar where KN Chief Financial Officer Tomas Tumėnas commented KN Group's financial results for the six months of 2025.

Webinar recording is available online at:

The presentation demonstrated during the webinar is attached to this announcement.

Tomas Tumėnas, Chief Financial Officer, +370 46 391772

Attachment

  • KN_activity results for_2025 HY1

MENAFN22082025004107003653ID1109963439

