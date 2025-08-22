'They Didn't Believe Girls Could Bleed Like That': New Documentary Exposes Significant Gender Bias In Hemophilia Care

In the documentary Dismissed, 15-year-old Isabelle Caspel-a girl with hemophilia-undergoes her first infusion, highlighting how women have long struggled to access care.

- Dawn RotelliniLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Believe Limited 's documentary "Dismissed ," supported by a contribution from Sanofi , a research and development-driven, AI-powered healthcare biopharma company will screen on August 22nd at the Bleeding Disorders Conference hosted by the National Bleeding Disorders Foundation (NBDF) in Denver. The film exposes generations of medical oversight that has left women with hemophilia misdiagnosed, untreated, or dismissed entirely by healthcare providers.The documentary centers on 15-year-old Isabelle, who received early diagnosis and now advocates for other women facing similar challenges. "My dad went to the ER for a nosebleed and got immediate care. I showed up with my eye swollen shut from a bleed and had to pull out proof-documents, call doctors, beg. I might've had a brain bleed. I almost lost my eye. All because they didn't believe girls could bleed like that," Isabelle shares.The film follows additional women including a pregnant mother without proper support, a woman undiagnosed for decades, and another left partially paralyzed after being dismissed by doctors. One participant, Dawn, was 59 when finally diagnosed: "It's only been in a recent couple of years that I've been willing to speak out about my own symptoms.""This film is about demanding the recognition, advocacy, and systemic change these women deserve," said Amy Board at Believe Limited."Dismissed" serves as a powerful call to action for healthcare providers and policymakers to recognize the unique challenges faced by women with bleeding disorders and implement meaningful changes in diagnostic practices.About Believe Limited: Believe Limited produces impactful content that highlights important social and healthcare issues.For more information about the film, visitMedia Contact: Leslie Snipes | (909) 378-5601‬ | ...‬‬

