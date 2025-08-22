20 MUSICK, PEELER & GARRETT ATTORNEYS RECOGNIZED AS 'BEST LAWYERS IN AMERICA'
Steve ElieLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Musick, Peeler & Garrett LLP announced today that 20 of its attorneys have been recognized by Best Lawyers in the 2026 edition of The Best Lawyers in America and Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch® in America. The rigorous selection process of Best Lawyers“employs a sophisticated, conscientious, rational and transparent survey process designed to elicit meaningful and substantive evaluations of the quality of legal services.”
“Recognition by Best Lawyers is based entirely on peer review,” states the publication.“Our process is designed to capture, as accurately as possible, the consensus opinion of leading lawyers about the professional abilities of their colleagues within the same geographical area and legal practice area.”
The following Musick, Peeler & Garrett Partners are named:
Los Angeles Office:
Steven T. Adams – Insurance Law
William Bossen – Insurance Law
William W. Carter – Criminal Defense, White-Collar
R. Joseph De Briyn – Insurance Law
Steven Elie – Environmental Law
James Hassan – Trusts & Estates
Brian Holman – Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights/Insolvency and Reorganization & Real Estate Law
J. Robert Liset – Health Care Law
Nathan D. O'Malley – Construction Law
Cheryl Orr – Insurance Law
Pamela Palmer – Admiralty and Maritime Law
Lawrence Tabb – Insurance Law
David Tartaglio Insurance Law
Orange County Office:
Donald Bradley – Consumer Protection Law
Jack W. Fleming – Construction Law
San Diego Office:
Timothy Daley – Commercial and Insurance Litigation
Alan J. Zuckerman – Real Estate Law
In addition, the following attorneys are recognized on the Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch list:
Rebecca Hummel – Construction Law
Giorgio Sassine – Construction Law
Ron E. Torres – Personal Injury Litigation, Product Liability Litigation and Transportation
