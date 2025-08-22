20 MUSICK, PEELER & GARRETT ATTORNEYS RECOGNIZED AS 'BEST LAWYERS IN AMERICA'

Steve Elie

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Musick, Peeler & Garrett LLP announced today that 20 of its attorneys have been recognized by Best Lawyers in the 2026 edition of The Best Lawyers in America and Best Lawyers: Ones to Watchin America. The rigorous selection process of Best Lawyers“employs a sophisticated, conscientious, rational and transparent survey process designed to elicit meaningful and substantive evaluations of the quality of legal services.”“Recognition by Best Lawyers is based entirely on peer review,” states the publication.“Our process is designed to capture, as accurately as possible, the consensus opinion of leading lawyers about the professional abilities of their colleagues within the same geographical area and legal practice area.”The following Musick, Peeler & Garrett Partners are named:Los Angeles Office:Steven T. Adams – Insurance LawWilliam Bossen – Insurance LawWilliam W. Carter – Criminal Defense, White-CollarR. Joseph De Briyn – Insurance LawSteven Elie – Environmental LawJames Hassan – Trusts & EstatesBrian Holman – Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights/Insolvency and Reorganization & Real Estate LawJ. Robert Liset – Health Care LawNathan D. O'Malley – Construction LawCheryl Orr – Insurance LawPamela Palmer – Admiralty and Maritime LawLawrence Tabb – Insurance LawDavid Tartaglio Insurance LawOrange County Office:Donald Bradley – Consumer Protection LawJack W. Fleming – Construction LawSan Diego Office:Timothy Daley – Commercial and Insurance LitigationAlan J. Zuckerman – Real Estate LawIn addition, the following attorneys are recognized on the Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch list:Rebecca Hummel – Construction LawGiorgio Sassine – Construction LawRon E. Torres – Personal Injury Litigation, Product Liability Litigation and Transportation

