Robert Jon & The Wreck Release New Studio Album Heartbreaks & Last Goodbyes Produced By Dave Cobb

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Southern California roots-rockers Robert Jon & The Wreck have released their new studio album Heartbreaks & Last Goodbyes, out today via Joe Bonamassa's Journeyman Records. Recorded in Savannah, Georgia with Grammy-winning producer Dave Cobb (Chris Stapleton, Sturgill Simpson, Rival Sons), mixed by Greg Gordon (Chris Stapleton, Sturgill Simpson), the album captures the band's raw live spirit and emotional depth across ten tracks that blend rock-and-soul grit with timeless storytelling. As Rock & Blues Muse raves, the record is“a true testament to their ability to capture the human experience through music.” ORDER the new album Heartbreaks & Last Goodbyes. STREAM Heartbreaks & Last Goodbyes. Watch the Official Music Video for“Heartbreak & Last Goodbye” HERE .Alongside the album, the band has unveiled its title track and latest single,“Heartbreak & Last Goodbye.” The song took shape from a simple acoustic idea and evolved under Cobb's guidance into one of the record's most powerful moments.“It took one listen through for Dave to guide us to the arrangement that felt right,” shares guitarist Henry James.“It's a climactic and emotional song, with tuneful piano from Jake Abernathie, mellotron textures, and Robert Jon's deeply passionate vocals. Lyrically, it's an age-old tale of heartbreak – raising a glass to love lost and the ghost it leaves behind.” With its sing-along chorus –“So, pour me more liquor and forget the ice, 'cause I've been watered down too many times” – the track channels sorrow into celebration, delivering a cathartic centerpiece for the record.Heartbreaks & Last Goodbyes builds on the momentum of recent singles like“Dark Angel,”“Keep Myself Clean,”“Better Of Me,” and“I Wanna Give It,” each offering a glimpse into the album's range of moods and textures. From the haunting tones of“Ashes in the Snow” to the driving energy of“Highway,” the record maps out the highs and lows of love, loss, and renewal, affirming the band's evolution into one of today's most dynamic rock outfits. Classic Rock Magazine hailed the album as“their most accomplished work to date,” noting the band's ability to balance“soulful storytelling with sheer rock-and-roll firepower.”Since forming in 2011, Robert Jon & The Wreck – Robert Jon Burrison (vocals, guitar), Henry James (lead guitar, vocals), Andrew Espantman (drums, vocals), Warren Murrel (bass), and Jake Abernathie (keys) – have built a global following through relentless touring and a sound that bridges southern rock tradition with California soul. Fresh off a major European summer tour and a string of U.S. festival appearances, the band now turns its focus to the road ahead, with headlining U.S. dates and a West Coast run this fall alongside Samantha Fish. TotalNtertainment summed it up best:“Robert Jon & The Wreck are a band at the top of their game.”For tickets and the full tour schedule, visitCD Track List1. Sittin' Pretty2. Ashes In The Snow3. Highway4. Old Man5. Dark Angel6. Long Gone7. Better Of Me8. I Wanna Give It9. Heartbreak & Last Goodbye10. Keep Myself CleanVINYL Track ListSide A1. Sittin' Pretty2. Ashes In The Snow3. Highway4. Old Man5. Dark AngelSide B1. Long Gone2. Better Of Me3. I Wanna Give It4. Heartbreak & Last Goodbyes5. Keep Myself CleanTOUR DATES:September 13 - Telluride, CO - Telluride Blues & Brews FestivalNovember 13 - Del Mar, CA - The Sound*November 14 - Bakersfield, CA - World Records*November 15 - Fontana, CA - Stage Red*November 16 - Santa Ana, CA - Observatory*November 18 - Santa Barbara, CA - Lobero Theatre*November 19 - San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore*November 20 - Felton, CA - Felton Music Hall*November 22 - Seattle, WA - The Crocodile*November 23 - Portland, OR - Aladdin Theater*November 24 - Bend, OR - Tower Theatre**Supporting Samantha Fish2026 TOUR DATESFebruary 23-27, 2026 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - Rock Legends CruiseApril 10-12, 2026 - Miramar Beach, FL - Joe Bonamassa's Soundwave Beach Weekend (Sold Out)August 29-September 1, 2026 - Long Beach, CA - Cali-Country CruiseAbout Journeyman RecordsJourneyman, the newest endeavor between Joe Bonamassa and his long-time manager Roy Weisman, is a vertically integrated music management, concert promotion, and marketing company that builds awareness for great live artists worldwide. 