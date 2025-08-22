Landon Waters Consulting Recently Featured On Close Up Radio

BROKEN ARROW, OK, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- With a career stamped with military service, academic excellence, and a steadfast dedication to leadership, Landon Waters is making waves in the business world as a renowned consultant and public speaker. The founder of Landon Waters Consulting, Waters leverages his experiences to guide organizations through complex challenges, driving them toward sustainable success.

At the core of Landon Waters' methodology is his understanding of Industrial Organizational (IO) Psychology-a discipline he embraced following his tenure in the military. Enlisting at 18, Waters served for eight years, ascending through the ranks to leadership roles within the Department of Defense (DoD). Post-service, he made an transition into academia where his passion for psychology blossomed, ultimately altering the trajectory of his career ambitions from a prospective special agent to a dedicated scholar and consultant.

A Journey Rooted in Service and Learning

The decision to pursue IO Psychology came from the guidance of a trusted professor who recognized Waters' untapped potential.“They kept telling me, 'You can only do so much without the credentials.' So, I went to graduate school, got my master's degree, and that's when everything changed,” explains Waters. His education granted him the unique opportunity to deliver a TEDx talk that quickly gained momentum, underscoring his prowess as a public speaker with a message that resonated both locally and nationally.

Harnessing Military Discipline and Academic Insight

Landon Waters' experiences in the military, law enforcement, and academia provide a rich tapestry of insights that benefit his clients. His fondness for“troubleshooting people” aligns seamlessly with his consultancy's mission: to diagnose organizational inefficiencies and champion the development of human capital. This approach, combined with his understanding of the psychological underpinnings of organizations, enables him to tackle issues ranging from leadership development to organizational change.

Waters' background challenges preconceived notions about public speaking, as he admits,“I wasn't a natural at public speaking.” His evolution from an introvert to a respected orator reflects his dedication to the same growth and self-improvement he encourages in his clients. Through workshops and his upcoming book series, including his first,“From Red Dot to Red Circle,” Waters distills his insights into actionable strategies for individuals and organizations alike.

Addressing Modern Organizational Challenges

Businesses are facing unprecedented challenges, from technological disruption to cultural evolution; Waters emphasizes the importance of adaptable leadership. His firm addresses generational differences, organizational communication breakdowns, and the biases inherent in relying on AI technology without human oversight.

Upcoming engagements include keynote speeches with reputable organizations such as Leadership Tulsa, where he plans to discuss how veterans can contribute to organizational change. His talks remind organizations of the forgotten skills veterans offer-skills that are transferable and immensely valuable in corporate settings.

Forging Ahead

Committed to expanding his impact, Landon Waters is delivering more keynote speeches and workshops on both a national and international scale. Landon Waters Consulting, founded in early 2025, is poised to redefine industry standards in consultancy by integrating military discipline with psychological insights, ensuring every client's unique challenges are met with innovative and sustainable solutions.

About Landon Waters Consulting

Landon Waters Consulting offers specialized business consulting services with a focus on leadership development, organizational psychology, and public speaking. Founded on the principles of military discipline and academic rigor, the firm is dedicated to driving meaningful transformation in organizations across various sectors.

﻿Close Up Radio recently featured Landon Waters in an interview with Doug Llewelyn on Monday August 18th at 11am EST

Listen to the Podcast







For more information about Landon Waters or Landon Waters Consulting, please visit

Lou Ceparano

Close Up Television & Radio

+1 631-850-3314

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.