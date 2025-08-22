Pre-Orders Opened On August 21 For 'The Lord Of The Rings Cave Troll Of Moria' Statue

Premium Masterline The Lord of the Rings Cave Troll of Moria

Prime 1 Studio has announced the "The Lord of the Rings Cave Troll of Moria" Statue. Pre-orders began August 21, 2025 (JST); release set for February 2027.

ASAKUSA, TAITO-KU, TOKYO, JAPAN, August 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Prime 1 Studio is pleased to announce the opening of pre-orders for a new addition to the Premium Masterline series: the Cave Troll from "The Lord of the Rings".The Cave Troll appears in "The Fellowship of the Ring" (2001), where the Fellowship confronts it in the Mines of Moria. This statue depicts the creature in 1/4 scale, standing approximately 91 cm in height. The base incorporates stone ruins, rubble, and advancing Orcs to recreate the atmosphere of the battle.The Cave Troll is sculpted with a roaring expression, its open mouth detailed down to the interior texture. Its thick hide is modeled with folds, cracks, and surface variations. The figure's loincloth and large hammer are finished to represent aged leather and corroded metal.The accompanying Orcs are also sculpted in action poses: one raises a sword while another, clad in armor and shield, advances forward. Additional base details include scattered bones and the white-bearded figure holding a tome, a detail that longtime fans of Middle-earth may recognize.The Bonus Version includes an extra helmeted head part for the Armored Orc.Product Name:Premium Masterline The Lord of the Rings (Film) Cave Troll of Moria Bonus VersionRetail Price USD: $2999Edition Size: 300Arrival Date: February 2027Scale: 1/4 ScaleH:91cm W:93cm D:110cmWeight: 70.1 KgMaterials: Polystone and other materialsSpecifications/Additional Items・The Lord of the Rings-Themed Base・One (1) Swappable Head (Helmeted)[BONUS PART]Copyright:© New Line Productions, Inc. All rights reserved. THE LORD OF THE RINGS: THE FELLOWSHIP OF THE RING and the names of the characters, items, events and places therein are TM of The Saul Zaentz Company d/b/a Middle-earth Enterprises under license to New Line Productions, Inc. (s25)For more details, visit our online store .

