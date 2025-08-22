Modi Inaugurates Infra Projects Worth ₹12,000 Crore In Bihar As State Gears Up For Polls

MENAFN - Live Mint) New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated key infrastructure projects worth ₹12,000 crore in Bihar ahead of state assembly polls later this year.

Speaking in Gaya, he said the new roads, power plants, hospitals and sewage treatment plants would resolve crucial logistics issues and create jobs.“The rapid development of Bihar is a major priority for the NDA government at the Centre,” he said.

These initiatives across sectors, including energy, healthcare, and urban development, will strengthen Bihar's industrial capacity and create new employment opportunities for the youth, a Prime Minister's Office statement quoted Modi as saying.

Among the highlights was the 8.15 km long Aunta–Simaria bridge project on NH-31, including the 1.86 km long six-lane bridge on the river Ganga, constructed at a cost of over ₹1,870 crore. It will reduce the travel distance between north and south Bihar by 100 km.

The four-lane Bakhtiyarpur–Mokama section of NH-31, worth around ₹1,900 crore, and improvements to the Bikramganj–Dawath–Nawanagar–Dumraon section of NH-120 will further ease travel and improve rural connectivity.

Other projects include a hospital with cancer care facilities, multiple sewage treatment plants for Ganga cleaning, and two trains-Amrit Bharat Express (Gaya–Delhi) and the Buddhist Circuit Train (Vaishali–Koderma).

Modi said Gaya district in Bihar will soon have the state's largest industrial area in Dobhi, and also a technology centre. He also said a new thermal power plant will be constructed in Pirpainti, Bhagalpur.

The Prime Minister said about 40 million permanent houses have been built nationwide in the past 11 years, including 38 lakh in Bihar.

He also highlighted the proposed anti-corruption bill that would mandate top ministers in custody for over 30 days to vacate their posts, and praised India's defence forces for their response in Operation Sindoo r following the 22 April Pahalgam terror attack.

The address comes amid Bihar's ongoing special intensive revision (SIR) of its voter list to remove deceased, duplicate, and shifted voters.