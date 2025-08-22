Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
This Burger Chain Stock Rose 8% In One Year, But Stifel Just Came Out With A Price Target Hike Find Out More

This Burger Chain Stock Rose 8% In One Year, But Stifel Just Came Out With A Price Target Hike Find Out More


2025-08-22 09:00:51
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

McDonald's (MCD) witnessed a price target hike from Stifel on Friday, with the firm raising the target to $315 from $300, noting that the fast-food chain should drive awareness with its "promising" second-half promotional lineup.

Retail sentiment on McDonald's remained unchanged in the 'neutral' territory, with message volumes at 'low' levels, according to data from Stocktwits. Shares of the company were up marginally in premarket trading on Friday.

MCD sentiment and message volume August 22, 2025, as of 7:15 am ET | Source: Stocktwits

Stifel maintained its 'Hold' rating on McDonald's, according to TheFly. The firm added that assessing the impact of McDonald's reported agreement with franchisees to lower prices on several combo meals is complex due to regional price differences and varying consumer perceptions. Stifel analyst Chris O'Cull noted that his view on the promotional lineup for the second half is "more constructive" with a wait-and-see approach until more details emerge.

In early August, McDonald's CEO Chris Kempczinski said that overall quick-service-restaurant traffic in the U.S. remained challenging as visits across the industry by low-income consumers declined once again by double digits versus the prior year period.

Kempczinski had noted that reengaging the low-income consumer is critical, as they visit McDonald's more than those from the other income groups.

He had then said that the company continued to see incrementality from its McValue platform, which also includes a buy-one, add-one-for-a-dollar deal, which launched at the beginning of this year.

Shares of McDonald's have jumped over 8% in the last 12 months.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.

MENAFN22082025007385015968ID1109963417

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search