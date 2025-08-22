Retag Oud Named Fragrance Sponsor At Abu Dhabi International Hunting And Equestrian Exhibition

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) The Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition ADIHEX 2025 has announced that leading Emirati perfume brand Retag Oud will be a Fragrance Sponsor. This step reflects Retag Oud's unwavering commitment to strengthening its presence at the most prominent national and international events.

The exhibition is held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Emirates Falconers' Club, and organised by the ADNEC Group, a Modon Holding company, in cooperation with the Emirates Falconers Club. Taking place at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi from August 30 to September 7, 2025, ADIHEX is considered one of the largest and most prestigious exhibitions dedicated to hunting, equestrianism, and marine sports in the Middle East and North Africa.

Retag Oud's sponsorship reflects its vision to strengthen the Emirati aromatic identity, and to showcase the art of traditional and modern perfume-making. By presenting through a platform that blends heritage, culture, and innovation, the company aims to attract a wide audience of visitors, experts, and enthusiasts of oud and luxury fragrances.

Saad Al-Hasani, Director of ADIHEX, said:“We are delighted to welcome Retag Oud as a distinguished sponsor of this major cultural and heritage event. This is a valuable addition that reflects the blending of Emirati authenticity with innovation, while enriching the visitor experience by introducing a new dimension to the national aromatic identity. ADIHEX is a global platform that combines heritage, arts, and innovation, as well as an ideal opportunity to spotlight leading Emirati brands like Retag Oud, which continues to play a pioneering role in elevating the presence of Emirati perfumes on the international stage. We are confident that this will deliver an exceptional experience for visitors and further enhance the exhibition's standing as a premier cultural and economic destination.”

Retag Oud's participation at ADIHEX is part of a comprehensive strategy to expand the compan‎y's presence both locally and regionally by appearing at major events, while keeping the UAE market updated on the latest innovations in the perfume industry. Retag Oud also aims to strengthen its connection to the community through awareness and interactive campaigns that bring visitors closer to its products, underlining the perfume as an integral part of daily Emirati culture.

Hilal Al Shamsi, CEO of Retag Oud, said:“We are proud to participate at ADIHEX under the ADNEC Group, as a step that strengthens Retag's presence at the heart of the Emirati cultural scene. Our goal is to redefine the oud and perfume experience, and present it to visitors in a way that honours the richness of heritage and the spirit of the modernity. We do not simply sell a fragrance, but we tell a story and identity born in the heart of the Emirates.”

By participating in ADIHEX, Retag Oud further strengthens its position as a symbol of excellence in the perfume industry, promoting Emirati aromatic culture and presenting it to the world through a unique blend of authentic heritage and modern innovation. This ensures the brand continues to stand out in the cultural and economic landscapes of the UAE.

ADIHEX 2025 will also feature broad participation from local and international bodies, as well as a large number of leading brands and companies specialising in hunting, equestrianism, traditional crafts, and the preservation of environmental and cultural heritage.