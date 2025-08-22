African Union (AUC) Chairperson Had A Constructive Engagement With H.E. Dr. Akihiko Tanaka, President Of Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) On The Sidelines Of The The Ninth Tokyo International Conference On African Development (TICAD 9) Summit

Today in Yokohama, Japan, the AUC Chairperson H.E. Mahmoud Ali Youssouf had a constructive engagement with H.E. Dr. Akihiko Tanaka, President of @jica_direct_en on the sidelines of the #TICAD9 Summit. He commended JICA's strategic partnership with the AU&its investments in Africa's key economic&social sectors.

The Chairperson&Dr. Tanaka reaffirmed their commitment to deepen AU–Japan cooperation, building on TICAD9's spirit of co-creation for sustainable economic progress.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of African Union (AU).