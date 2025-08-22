African Union (AUC) Chairperson Had A Constructive Engagement With H.E. Dr. Akihiko Tanaka, President Of Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) On The Sidelines Of The The Ninth Tokyo International Conference On African Development (TICAD 9) Summit
Today in Yokohama, Japan, the AUC Chairperson H.E. Mahmoud Ali Youssouf had a constructive engagement with H.E. Dr. Akihiko Tanaka, President of @jica_direct_en on the sidelines of the #TICAD9 Summit. He commended JICA's strategic partnership with the AU&its investments in Africa's key economic&social sectors.
The Chairperson&Dr. Tanaka reaffirmed their commitment to deepen AU–Japan cooperation, building on TICAD9's spirit of co-creation for sustainable economic progress.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of African Union (AU).
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Global Dental Insurance Market Size Projected To Reach USD 486.80 Billion By 2033 CAGR Of 6.79%.
- Hydroxyapatite Market Size Worth USD 4.22 Billion Globally, By 2033 At A CAGR Of 4.94%
- Diacetone Alcohol (DAA) Prices Q2 2025: Index, Price Fluctuations And Forecast
- Agriculture Drones Market Size To Reach USD 31,882.58 Million By 2033 With A 27.97% CAGR
- Saudi Arabia Commercial Drones Market Set To Surge USD 3,334.1 Million By 2033: Trends & Outlook
- GCC Trade Finance Market Size To Reach USD 2.0 Billion By 2033: Growth Trends & Market Scope
CommentsNo comment