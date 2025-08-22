Japan: Foreign Minister IWAYA's Meeting With H.E. Mr. Mahamat Ahmad ALHABO, Secretary General Of The Presidency, State Minister Of The Republic Of Chad

On August 22, commencing at 9:00 a.m. for approximately 20 minutes, Mr. IWAYA Takeshi, Minister for Foreign Affairs, held a meeting with H.E. Mr. Mahamat Ahmad ALHABO, Secretary General of the Presidency, State Minister of the Republic of Chad, who is visiting Japan to participate in the Nineth Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD 9). The overview of the meeting is as follows:

At the outset, Minister IWAYA expressed his respect for Chad, a key to peace and stability in the Sahel region and the area around Lake Chad, which has accepted refugees from Sudan and other countries, and stated that Japan will continue cooperating towards its development and strengthened stability. In response, Minister Alhabo expressed his gratitude for Japan's hospitality on the occasion of his visit to Japan this time, and commended Japan's efforts through TICAD to date and expressed his desire to further cooperate for the development of bilateral relations and the strengthening of stability in the Sahel region.In addition, Minister IWAYA, referring to the series of elections recently conducted in Chad, expressed his expectations for the progress of domestic dialogue and the establishment of democracy. Minister IWAYA also stated that Japan has supported Chad through humanitarian aid to refugees and host communities. In response, Minister Alhabo expressed his appreciation for Japan's support and expressed expectations for Japanese companies to expand into Chad, including in the agriculture and energy sectors. He also stated that he would like to further develop the friendly relations between the two countries.The two Ministers exchanged views and concurred in closely working together to respond to various regional and international challenges, including their policies toward North Korea including on the nuclear and missile issues and the abductions issue, as well as the United Nations Security Council reform.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan.