Empowering Young Women In The Digital Age: The 2025 Leadership Conference And Competition

UN Women Ethiopia, in partnership with the Ministry of Women and Social Affairs and Safe Light Initiative, has organized a two-week capacity-building program for over 150 young women. The program aims to help bridge the gender digital divide and increase women's participation in ICT and leadership draws participants from Addis Ababa, Bishoftu, Adama, Batu, Hawassa, and Debremarkos towns. Held under the Tech-Leadership Conference and Competition (LCC), the training focused on Tech Leadership, Mesirat Training (how to nurture entrepreneurial thinking for business growth), and Digital Marketing, equipping young women with practical skills in digital finance, agri-business, advanced e-marketing, and business leadership.

The training also featured a Model United Nations (MUN) simulation, where young leaders debated and drafted a resolution on this year's LLC theme,“ICT and the Digital Economy for Women and Girls' Empowerment.” The session gave participants a chance to practice diplomacy, negotiation, and policy-making in a competitive yet collaborative environment. The program aimed not only to build competencies but also to empower participants to thrive as leaders in the digital economy.

Fenet Yohannes, a fourth-year Political Science and International Relations student at Addis Ababa University, was among the of the LLC and received the Honorable Mention Award in the UN Women Committee. Reflecting on her experience, she said,“Despite differences in proposed resolutions, we delegates came together with a shared determination to find innovative solutions that protect and empower women.”

One of the critical issues she highlighted was the digital gender gap.“In many communities, girls have limited access to devices, poor internet, and face social norms that discourage their use of technology. Bridging this gap is not just about providing tools, it's about creating safe, supportive spaces where girls can gain confidence, build skills, and shape their futures,” Fenet explained.

Yedidya Tesfa, another participant said“my understanding of the tech world was genuinely awakened by the training, which also helped me comprehend how incorporating technology increases my productivity and influence. It also gave me the chance to connect with young, active, and like-minded peers, which broadened my horizons and created opportunities for future collaboration.”

Yedidya recalls the moment she was announced as the winner of the Top Participant in the Tech Leadership sessions as both proud and humbling.“It affirmed that I was truly learning, contributing, and growing through the program. More than recognition, it reminded me of my responsibility to apply the knowledge and skills I've gained to benefit my community and profession,” she shaCherinet Dekeyo, co-founder of the African Digital Skills Empowerment Centre (ADSEC) and trainer of the Mesirat program, led sessions on Digital Monetization, offering practical guidance on generating income online through freelancing, social media, and content creation.“The training was highly interactive and covered essential topics that enabled participants to quickly grasp real-world applications and enhance their economic opportunities.” Said Cherinet.“One of the most memorable moments was witnessing the participants' shift in mindset. A fashion design student questioned the training's relevance to her goal of reaching international customers, which sparked a powerful discussion on building global brand awareness through digital marketing right from Ethiopia. It was a turning point that inspired the entire class,” he said.

The 2025 Tech Leadership Conference and Competition (LCC) was concluded on 31 July 2025 with a high-level closing event and awards ceremony, where winners were honored across different categories, highlighting outstanding contributions to innovation, diplomacy, and leadership. The event brought together high-level guests, including H.E. Dr. Ergoge Tesfaye, Minister of Women and Social Affairs, distinguished diplomats and influencers who reaffirmed their commitment to advancing women's empowerment in technology and leadership.

In his opening speech, Schadrack Dusabe, Deputy Representative, UN Women Ethiopia said“This is not the end; it's the spark that fuels long-term change. Your stories and bold ideas are reminders that Ethiopia's future is not only digital - it is inclusive, it is resilient, and it is female-led.”

In her keynote address, H.E. Dr. Ergogie Tesfaye, Minister of Women and Social Affairs, delivered a powerful message to the youth participants:“Carry the lessons of this simulation forward. Shape policy. Break barriers. Build bridges. And remember, your voices are not echoes of the past, but blueprints for the future.”

UN Women Ethiopia country office, supported by the Governments of the Netherlands, Norway and Sweden, through its Women Economic Empowerment Programme is implementing the activity to technically and financially support and work with partners to equip young female entrepreneurs and potential entrepreneurs to access/use digital financial technologies and increase skills and knowledge on digital agri-business, advanced e-marketing techniques and business leadership under UN Women strategic note.

