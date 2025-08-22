O'shaughnessy Ventures Backs 22 Innovators With $220,000 In Grant Funding

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Launched in 2023, the O'Shaughnessy Grants Program provides $10,000 awards to ambitious individuals tackling complex challenges across diverse fields. This year's cohort spans four continents and includes projects ranging from genetically engineered, designable flowers to autonomous spacecraft built to seed life throughout the universe. The grantees also include:



Paul "Benbrick " Carter (London, England). Peabody Award-winning producer. Carter is creating an audio series that blends orchestral composition, immersive sound design, AI experiments and narrative storytelling.



Addy Cha (Florida, USA). Founder of the research institute Ekkolápto and researcher at Florida Atlantic University's Machine Perception and Cognitive Robotics Laboratory. Cha is developing noninvasive communication systems to enable efficient human-animal communication.



Alfaxad Eyembe (Kyoto, Japan). Founder of the AI research lab Nadhari . Eyembe is advancing frontier AI applications in sub-Saharan Africa, including by building comprehensive Swahili datasets.



Miyoba Hamuhuma (Chipata, Zambia). CEO of the nonprofit organization Enlight Abilities . Hamuhuma is expanding mainstream school enrollment for children with disabilities in Zambia.



Daniel Van Zant (Florida, USA). Doctoral candidate in computational neuroscience at Florida Atlantic University. Van Zant is developing an AI co-pilot that generates hallucination-free, well-cited responses to natural language queries.

Jose Luis Sabau (Mexico City, Mexico). Writer and journalist. Sabau is launching Perpetuo, a magazine that aims to feature stories from leading Spanish-language writers.

"Our goal with the Grants Program is simple: to give extraordinary people the resources and support they need to take their projects to the next level," said Jim O'Shaughnessy, founder and CEO of OSV. "We're excited to help bring their ambitious visions to life."

About the O'Shaughnessy Fellowships and Grants Program

Launched in 2023, the O'Shaughnessy Fellowships and Grants program discovers and empowers the world's boldest creatives, builders and researchers. Fellows receive $100,000, while grantees receive $10,000. Both groups gain access to OSV's network of founders, investors and experts.

OSV has awarded 12 fellowships and 22 grants in 2025. More information about previous fellows and grantees is available at OSV's website .

Applications for the fellowships and grants are now closed and will reopen on Jan. 1, 2026. Individuals interested in learning more can do so via OSV's website .

About O'Shaughnessy Ventures

OSV is a creative investment firm that empowers creators to bring their ideas to life. Founded by Jim O'Shaughnessy, a pioneer in quantitative investing, founder of O'Shaughnessy Asset Management, and author of five books, OSV aims to provide financial support and to partner in growing the next life-changing creative ideas.

OSV combines Jim's deeply rooted interest in all things art, science, investing and technology with his long-held desire to establish scenarios designed to help promising creators and their inspiring ideas succeed, regardless of age, location, job history or level of education. For more information, visit OSV's website .

