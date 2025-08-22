O'shaughnessy Ventures Backs 22 Innovators With $220,000 In Grant Funding
-
Paul "Benbrick " Carter (London, England). Peabody Award-winning producer. Carter is creating an audio series that blends orchestral composition, immersive sound design, AI experiments and narrative storytelling.
Addy Cha (Florida, USA). Founder of the research institute Ekkolápto and researcher at Florida Atlantic University's Machine Perception and Cognitive Robotics Laboratory. Cha is developing noninvasive communication systems to enable efficient human-animal communication.
Alfaxad Eyembe (Kyoto, Japan). Founder of the AI research lab Nadhari . Eyembe is advancing frontier AI applications in sub-Saharan Africa, including by building comprehensive Swahili datasets.
Miyoba Hamuhuma (Chipata, Zambia). CEO of the nonprofit organization Enlight Abilities . Hamuhuma is expanding mainstream school enrollment for children with disabilities in Zambia.
Daniel Van Zant (Florida, USA). Doctoral candidate in computational neuroscience at Florida Atlantic University. Van Zant is developing an AI co-pilot that generates hallucination-free, well-cited responses to natural language queries.
Jose Luis Sabau (Mexico City, Mexico). Writer and journalist. Sabau is launching Perpetuo, a magazine that aims to feature stories from leading Spanish-language writers.
The complete list of 2025 grant recipients and their projects is available in the OSV newsletter .
"Our goal with the Grants Program is simple: to give extraordinary people the resources and support they need to take their projects to the next level," said Jim O'Shaughnessy, founder and CEO of OSV. "We're excited to help bring their ambitious visions to life."
About the O'Shaughnessy Fellowships and Grants Program
Launched in 2023, the O'Shaughnessy Fellowships and Grants program discovers and empowers the world's boldest creatives, builders and researchers. Fellows receive $100,000, while grantees receive $10,000. Both groups gain access to OSV's network of founders, investors and experts.
OSV has awarded 12 fellowships and 22 grants in 2025. More information about previous fellows and grantees is available at OSV's website .
Applications for the fellowships and grants are now closed and will reopen on Jan. 1, 2026. Individuals interested in learning more can do so via OSV's website .
About O'Shaughnessy Ventures
OSV is a creative investment firm that empowers creators to bring their ideas to life. Founded by Jim O'Shaughnessy, a pioneer in quantitative investing, founder of O'Shaughnessy Asset Management, and author of five books, OSV aims to provide financial support and to partner in growing the next life-changing creative ideas.
OSV combines Jim's deeply rooted interest in all things art, science, investing and technology with his long-held desire to establish scenarios designed to help promising creators and their inspiring ideas succeed, regardless of age, location, job history or level of education. For more information, visit OSV's website .
Media Contact:
Ena Gong
O'Shaughnessy Ventures LLC
(917) 355-7420
[email protected]
SOURCE O'Shaughnessy Ventures
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Global Dental Insurance Market Size Projected To Reach USD 486.80 Billion By 2033 CAGR Of 6.79%.
- Hydroxyapatite Market Size Worth USD 4.22 Billion Globally, By 2033 At A CAGR Of 4.94%
- Diacetone Alcohol (DAA) Prices Q2 2025: Index, Price Fluctuations And Forecast
- Agriculture Drones Market Size To Reach USD 31,882.58 Million By 2033 With A 27.97% CAGR
- Saudi Arabia Commercial Drones Market Set To Surge USD 3,334.1 Million By 2033: Trends & Outlook
- GCC Trade Finance Market Size To Reach USD 2.0 Billion By 2033: Growth Trends & Market Scope
CommentsNo comment