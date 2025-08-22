Blockchain Founders Fund Named Singapore's Top Venture Capital Firm For 2025

BFF recognized by The Global Banking & Finance Awards

SINGAPORE, Aug. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Blockchain Founders Fund (BFF), a leading early-stage venture capital firm backing blockchain and emerging technology startups, has been named " Venture Capital Firm of the Year Singapore 2025 " by the Global Banking & Finance Awards .

The Global Banking & Finance Awards, established in 2011, evaluate firms across 190+ countries based on investment performance, portfolio growth, and ecosystem contributions. BFF received the 2025 recognition in the Fund & Asset Management category.

With an active portfolio of over 160 companies representing more than 200 investment rounds worldwide, the firm has built a diverse portfolio spanning decentralized finance, digital assets, fintech infrastructure, and frontier technologies.

"We are honored to receive this award, which reflects the hard work of our team and the vision of the incredible founders we support," said Mansoor Madhavji, Managing Partner at Blockchain Founders Fund. "Our mission remains the same, backing bold entrepreneurs building meaningful, real-world applications that advance the blockchain industry."

Aly Madhavji, managing partner at BFF, added, "Singapore continues to be a vital hub for blockchain innovation, and this award reflects the strength of our local ecosystem as much as our own work. We're proud to play a part in building the infrastructure and networks that help transformative ideas reach global markets."

Recent portfolio highlights include NodeOps (validator infrastructure), Kredete (AI credit platform), HiFi (fixed-rate DeFi lending platform), and Velvet Capital (DeFi asset management platform), demonstrating BFF's diversified approach to emerging technology sectors.

Founded in Singapore with a global investment mandate, Blockchain Founders Fund collaborates with institutional investors, family offices, and corporate venture arms to foster sustainable growth in the decentralized economy.

About Blockchain Founders Fund

Blockchain Founders Fund is a leading early-stage (seed and pre-seed) Venture Capital fund that invests in top-tier founders globally. Our backers comprise a strategic mix of leading firms in the cryptocurrency and traditional finance sectors.

We invest in exceptional founders building next-generation technology companies, providing strategic capital alongside hands-on operational expertise. Beyond funding, BFF delivers comprehensive support, including go-to-market strategy, strategic partnerships, talent acquisition, and follow-on fundraising. Our team of proven builders and operators, with experience scaling leading technology companies, helps portfolio founders navigate complex markets and achieve rapid, sustainable growth.

Press Contact:

Mansoor Madhavji, Partner

Blockchain Founders Fund

60178799291

[email protected]

SOURCE Blockchain Founders Fund

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED