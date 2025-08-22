Parkbench Marks 32 Years As Atlanta's Premier Destination For Music And Nightlife

Originally home to the now-world-famous Zac Brown as house band, ParkBench has hosted legendary acts and rising stars - from Hootie & the Blowfish to Nashville's brightest newcomers. Most recently, Megan Moroney made her debut at ParkBench Battery Atlanta just eight months ago.

In 2020, the Atlanta Braves invited ParkBench to relocate from its longtime Buckhead location to The Battery Atlanta, selling the original venue and building a brand-new space at the main entrance to Battery Park. The grand opening in 2021 coincided with the Braves' World Series winning season, placing ParkBench among The Battery's lineup of leading national brands.

Nationally recognized for its dueling pianos, ParkBench features some of the best entertainers in the country, drawing music lovers from across the region. With over three decades of excellence - and zero incidents in 32 years - the venue is committed to providing an unmatched guest experience, attracting a crowd night after night.

This summer, ParkBench added to its legacy by hosting the MLB All-Star Game Red Carpet Event, serving both teams and their families prior to the game - further cementing its status as a destination for high-profile events.

"For over 32 years, ParkBench has been about more than music - it's about community, quality, and creating nights people will never forget," said Larry Hall, owner of ParkBench. "Moving to The Battery Atlanta was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, and we've built something truly special here."

With its prime location, exceptional live performances, and commitment to excellence, ParkBench continues to set the standard for live music venues in Atlanta and beyond.

About ParkBench

