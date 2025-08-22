Signalplus And Deribit Conclude Successful Summer Trading Competition With Record Participation And Trading Volume

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Key Highlights & Record Milestones



More than 1,000 participants from around the world competed in the month-long competition.

Total trading volume exceeded $10 billion, shattering prior records and demonstrated widespread participant interest. The winning prize pool exceeded $300,000 with attractive rewards.

The competition's top performers displayed impressive trading acumen with exceptional risk management skills. The grand prize winner, Jaegar, secured the top spot within winnings of $33,485 USDC, along with a Tesla and other prizes. Additional prizes were awarded to top-performing teams and individuals, highlighting a diverse talent pool and participation from the community. Windrunner won 1st place in the individual competition while also leading his team, CyberOption, to victory in the team competition. Other teams in the top four spots include 1vege led by LongXinyan, haibianjie led by haibianjie, and pingyang led by pingyang2026. Finally, the 1st place Referral Award was won by LaoGao.

"I am truly honored to be a winner in this trading competition. A huge thank you to Deribit and SignalPlus for organizing such an excellent event and giving us the opportunity to test our skills. Receiving the Tesla is a wonderful surprise, and I'm incredibly grateful. This is a tremendous encouragement for my journey in trading, and I'm motivated to continue learning and improving. Once again, thank you to the organizers, and best of luck to all the participants in their future trading endeavors," said Jaegar.

"When we were reaching out to our community, they were listening and they were responding in the best way possible. So I think that was the best thing that when volatility was low, it was the Deribit options trading community that was so active, responsive, energetic, and so vibrant and like paying attention to all our calls and responding and engaging with us," said Sidrah Fariq - Head of Retail, Deribit.

The event not only drove significant trading activity but also advanced SignalPlus's mission to promote crypto & financial literacy alongside effective risk management practices. Through live webinars, strategy sessions, and real-time analytics, participants gained valuable insights into the area of crypto derivatives, serving SignalPlus's long-term mission of bringing institutional-grade tools and knowledge to the mainstream.

Furthermore, the event's resounding success was a testament to the effective synergies between SignalPlus and Deribit, with both parties collaborating extensively throughout the execution. A series of well-crafted educational seminars and events were well-received by participants, praising the clarity of the content, the interactivity of the sessions, and the practical value of the tools and strategies shared for derivative upskilling.

"Big congratulations to all the winners of this competition! Crypto option is still at an early stage, but option as a product is something that can help your risk management with limited downside and help you stay in your position even in choppy markets with random moves. I hope this competition served as a good learning experience for everyone in how to embrace crypto options as an essential tool to express your views in crypto markets. After all, it is our mission in SignalPlus to provide everyone with the best tools to face the crypto markets," said Jaewon Yu, Chief Commercial Officer at SignalPlus.

Throughout the event, both SignalPlus and Deribit brought their respective strengths to the table, offering complementary services to best serve the crypto trading community at large. SignalPlus specializes in providing advanced trading tools and market analytics to make derivatives markets accessible to a broad audience. On the other hand, Deribit is the leading crypto options exchange with industry-leading liquidity and order book depth across listed options and institutional block-trades.

About SignalPlus

SignalPlus provides a world-class options, spot and futures trading dashboard that covers risk tracking, profit/loss attribution, strike and theta analysis. Users can execute multi-legged orders with embedded algorithms to minimize slippage and conduct in-depth profit/loss and exposure assessments using simulation tools and scenario analysis.

About Deribit

Deribit is a centralized, institutional-grade provider of crypto derivatives ecosystem, specializing in Bitcoin and Ethereum options and futures. With state-of-the-art infrastructure, Deribit offers instantaneous price discovery, low-latency execution, advanced risk mitigation tools, and deep liquidity through a network of top-tier market makers. Deribit facilitates the majority of global crypto options volume and upholds rigorous proof-of-reserves practices to maintain the highest standards of integrity and transparency. Deribit is a subsidiary of Coinbase, a publicly-traded cryptocurrency platform founded in 2012. Coinbase is on a mission to increase economic freedom for more than 1 billion people.

Disclaimer:

Deribit FZE is licensed by the VARA to provide Virtual Asset Exchange Services and does not accept or service retail clients. DRB Panama Inc is not regulated and services both retail and non-retail clients. Virtual Assets are subject to extreme market volatility, involve a high degree of risk, and can lose value, in part or in full. Investing in Virtual Assets may result in you losing your entire investment. Virtual Assets are not insured against potential losses and are not protected by any form of financial protection whatsoever.

Media Contact:

Corri Wang

88107289

[email protected]

SOURCE SignalPlus