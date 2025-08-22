Testsquared Launches Affiliatetor: A Free Directory For Affiliate Programs
"AffiliateTor is platform-agnostic. Brands are no longer tied to marketing only within their affiliate platform, or left hoping social media or Amazon influencers stumble across them. With AffiliateTor, every brand no matter its size gets the same level playing field with one simple rate. It's about visibility built on honesty and integrity, not gatekeeping," said Adam Melenkivitz, Founder of TestSquared .
Why Brands Use AffiliateTor
AffiliateTor gives brands what they need most: visibility, credibility, and growth.
-
Direct Access – Reach affiliates actively searching for programs.
SEO Boost – Listings include backlinks that strengthen authority.
Targeted Discovery – Organized by niche for the right exposure.
One Simple Rate – A flat, one-time fee levels the playing field.
Expanding TestSquared's Mission
AffiliateTor is the latest platform under the TestSquared umbrella . TestSquared is a leader in e-commerce product testing and marketplace innovation , committed to building tools that increase transparency and restore confidence in digital commerce.
From connecting sellers and testers to launching directories that simplify growth, TestSquared creates solutions that bring trust back to e-commerce . AffiliateTor extends this vision by bridging the gap between affiliates and brands in a way that is open, efficient, and credible.
Availability
AffiliateTor is live now at AffiliateTor . Brands can list their programs directly on the platform, while affiliates can search the directory for free.
About TestSquared
Test Squared builds tools that strengthen e-commerce. With expertise in product testing, compliance, and digital marketplaces, the company develops platforms that support growth while restoring trust to online commerce. Headquartered in California, TestSquared continues to expand its portfolio of solutions designed for the next generation of digital business.
SOURCE Test Squared
