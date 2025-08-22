Hudson Global Declares Partial Cash Dividend For Its 10% Series A Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OLD GREENWICH, Conn., Aug. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hudson Global, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSON, HSONP) (“Hudson Global” or“the Company”), a leading global total talent solutions company, announced today that its Board of Directors declared a partial cash dividend of $0.025 per share to holders of the Company's 10% Series A Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (“Hudson Preferred Stock”). This dividend covers the period commencing with the Hudson Preferred Stock's issuance on August 22, 2025. The record date for this dividend is September 1, 2025, and the payment date is September 10, 2025.

This Hudson Global partial dividend is in addition to the partial cash dividend of $0.225 per share, declared on August 8, 2025, by Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (“Star”) to holders of its 10% Series A Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (“Star Preferred Stock”), with a record date of August 21, 2025, and a payment date of September 10, 2025.

Following the merger of Star and Hudson Global completed on August 22, 2025, Star Preferred Stock was automatically converted into the right to receive one (1) share of Hudson Global Series A preferred stock, which will begin trading on the Nasdaq on August 22, 2025 under ticker symbol“HSONP.” Star's preferred stock was suspended from trading on the Nasdaq effective as of the opening of trading on August 22, 2025.

About Hudson Global

Hudson Global, Inc. is a diversified holding company currently composed of four business divisions: Building Solutions, Business Services, Energy Services, and Investments.

Building Solutions

Building Solutions division operates in three businesses: (i) modular building manufacturing; (ii) structural wall panel and wood foundation manufacturing, including building supply distribution operations; and (iii) glue-laminated timber (glulam) column, beam, and truss manufacturing.

Business Services

Business Services division provides flexible and scalable recruitment solutions to a global list of clients. It services all levels of client organizations, from entry-level to the C-suite, focusing on mid-market and enterprise-level organizations worldwide. Taking a consultative and collaborative approach, it partners with talent acquisition, HR, and procurement leaders to build diverse, high-impact teams and drive business success.

Energy Services

Energy Services division engages in the rental, sale, and repair of downhole tools used in the oil and gas, geothermal, mining, and water-well industries.

Investments

The Investments division manages and finances the Company's real estate assets as well as its investment positions in private and public companies.

For more information, please visit us at hudsonrpo.com

