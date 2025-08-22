Talking To Your Employer About Breastfeeding At Work

MENAFN - PR Newswire) In 2025, working moms are still navigating serious challenges, from limited paid leave to a lack of practical support like lactation spaces, mental health resources, and flexible scheduling. That's why Mediaplanet launched thecampaign - a national initiative featured in USA TODAY and online - to elevate the voices of mothers, employers, and advocates working to build more supportive and equitable workplaces.

A key partner in that mission is Nessel , a women-led company designing workplace lactation solutions that make compliance effortless and culture change possible. Through products like ready-to-install lactation pods and lactation stations, Nessel helps employers turn legal requirements into real support by creating spaces that signal dignity, care, and flexibility.

While the 2022 PUMP Act gives most employees the right to a private, non-bathroom space to express breastmilk, starting the conversation about pumping at work can still feel awkward or intimidating. Nessel believes it shouldn't be and that every parent deserves to feel seen, supported, and empowered.

If you're wondering how to talk to your employer about breastfeeding at work, here are a few ways to start the conversation:



Know your rights: Under the PUMP Act, employers with 50+ employees must provide a private lactation space and reasonable pumping breaks.

Be clear and confident: Share how often you need to pump, how long it will take, and what type of space or storage is required.

Reinforce your commitment: Make it known this isn't about stepping away from responsibilities - it's about integrating your needs into your workflow.

Offer solutions: If no lactation space exists, suggest proven options like Nessel's lactation pods and lactation stations. Keep it ongoing: Your needs may change, and that's okay. Continue the conversation as needed.

From built-in sinks and fridges to soundproofing and ergonomic seating, Nessel's thoughtful design ensures pumping parents can do so comfortably and without disruption while helping companies boost retention, reduce absenteeism, and foster a culture of care.

To learn more about workplace lactation solutions , visit .

To explore the full Empowering Working Moms campaign - featuring stories, expert insights, and solutions from Allyson Felix, SHRM, U.S. Breastfeeding Committee and more - visit: futureofbusinessandtech/working-moms .

About Nessel

Nessel creates thoughtfully designed lactation spaces that help employers support breastfeeding parents at work-turning compliance into care. Our turn-key solutions help businesses comply with the PUMP Act legal requirements while delivering comfort, cleanliness, and dignity. Nessel offers a line of fully enclosed lactation pods for workplaces without a designated room as well as our patented lactation stations and ergonomic pumping chairs to outfit or elevate existing spaces. Trusted by leading employers nationwide, Nessel transforms a legal obligation into a powerful commitment that establishes a culture where women are respected, supported, and empowered to thrive.

