Flyersrights Files Amicus Brief In Landmark 5Th Circuit Case

Airline Passenger Group Argues the District Court Ruling Would Create Two Classes of Passengers Under the Montreal Convention: Those Who Are Disabled and Those Who Are Not

WASHINGTON, Aug. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- FlyersRights, the nation's largest airline passenger nonprofit organization, has filed an amicus curiae brief in the case of Arzu v. American Airlines before the United States Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit.

At the heart of the case lies the Montreal Convention, a multilateral treaty governing compensation for death, injury, delay, and baggage damage in international air travel. The plaintiff, a 14 year old boy named Kevin Greenidge, died on an American Airlines international flight. The district court excused the airline's breach of its own procedures in responding to an inflight medical emergency, ruling this breach not to be an "accident" under the Montreal Convention. In deciding whether this was an "accident" under the Montreal Convention, the District Court incorrectly focused on the passenger's medical conditions and weight rather than the airline's conduct.

Paul Hudson, President of FlyersRights, explained, "The district court ruling creates a discriminatory framework for deciding what level of emergency care an airline must provide a passenger based on that passenger's medical conditions or disability."

FlyersRights has long advocated for the fair and non-discriminatory treatment of airline passengers. This amicus brief is part of its ongoing commitment to protect consumers and aviation safety and to ensure that airlines comply with the law.

