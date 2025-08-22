Yield Sec Joins U.S. Attorneys General In Urging The DOJ To Crack Down On Illegal Online Gambling

Yield Sec logo

74% of U.S. online gambling revenues in 2024 went to illegal operators, reveals Yield Sec

- Ismail Vali, CEO and Founder of Yield SecWASHINGTON, WA, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Yield Sec, the technical intelligence platform, has written a public letter to Attorney General Pam Bondi, calling for urgent action against illegal online gambling in the U.S. The move follows a letter sent on August 5, 2025, by the National Association of Attorneys General urging the Department of Justice (DOJ) to crack down on illegal online gambling.The Attorneys General warned that illegal online gambling platforms - those operating within the U.S. without U.S. licenses or consumer protections - are linked to money laundering, human trafficking, and billions in lost tax revenues. They urged the DOJ to seize domains and assets, and to work with financial institutions to block unlawful transactions.In his letter to AG Bondi, Yield Sec's CEO, Ismail Vali, revealed that in 2024, the total U.S. online gambling marketplace was worth $90.1 billion - of which $67.1 billion, or 74%, was illegal. The illegal sector grew 64% year-on-year, nearly double the pace of the legal sector. The letter included data covering all of Yield Sec's monitoring, analysis and reporting across the total U.S. online gambling marketplace in 2024, as completed for Yield Sec client, The Campaign for Fairer Gambling (CFG) who commissioned the work.“Illegal operators are stealing the majority of America's online gambling revenues - commerce, communities, and consumers are being harmed, whilst billions of dollars in tax revenue have been stolen by crime.” said Ismail Vali, CEO of Yield Sec.“The DOJ has the tools. We have the intelligence. Together, we can stop crime dominating this marketplace.”Yield Sec has provided the DOJ, the FBI, and the National Association of Attorneys General with its full 2024 National U.S. online gambling marketplace reporting. Yield Sec stands ready to support coordinated enforcement to protect U.S. citizens and recover lost revenues.A copy of the letter is available here.For further information and to access the full 2024 U.S. online gambling report, and Yield Sec's letter to AG Pam Bondi, contact:Yield Sec Press Team:...About Yield Sec: Yield Sec, short for yield security, is a technical intelligence platform monitoring all audience activity across streaming, gambling, crypto and consumer goods to see the total online marketplace - both legal and illegal. Yield Sec delivers analysis, actions and recommendations to ensure online stakeholders make the money they should - and are not stolen from by crime.

Yield Sec

Yield Sec

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.