Bihar: Two RJD Mlas On Stage With PM Modi Sparks 'Defection' Buzz

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Aug 22 (IANS) The presence of two RJD MLAs on the stage during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally in Bodh Gaya has sparked the 'defection' buzz in the state politics on Friday.

The two legislators in question are Vibha Devi, MLA from Nawada, and Prakash Veer, MLA from Rajauli in Nawada district.

Their presence on PM Modi's dais, alongside Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and other NDA leaders, has fuelled speculation that both are preparing to switch sides ahead of the polls.

Vibha Devi, wife of former RJD MLA Rajballabh Yadav, has been in the news since her husband's recent acquittal by the Patna High Court in a POCSO case.

Speculation about her joining the BJP had been growing, and her appearance on the stage is now being seen as confirmation of her possible defection.

Prakash Veer, meanwhile, has reportedly been disgruntled with the RJD leadership.

Reacting to the development, RJD spokesperson Mritunjay Tiwari downplayed the significance of the incident, saying that during elections, leaders generally shift sides, and Friday's incident is not a big concern for his party.

“Those facing corruption or criminal charges become 'clean' once they join the BJP. Vibha Devi's husband was booked under rape with a minor girl and now acquitted, and suddenly everything is whitewashed,” he said.

Mritunjay Tiwari added that Pakash Veer has been indulging in anti-party activities, and if he wants to part ways with the RJD, no one will stop him.

BJP, however, distanced itself from the controversy, saying that it was a Prime Minister's event, not a party function, and anyone can attend the function.

“Narendra Modi is the Prime Minister of the country, and Nitish Kumar is the Chief Minister of Bihar. They represent the nation and the state. The presence of the two RJD MLAs should not be politicised,” said BJP Spokesperson Arvind Kumar Singh.

During Nitish Kumar's floor test earlier in February last year, four RJD MLAs - Prahlad Yadav, Chetan Anand, Neelam Devi, and Sangeeta Kumari - had switched sides, with Sangeeta later heading towards the BJP.

RJD, which had won 75 seats in 2020, has been reduced to 73 MLAs following some defections. The MLAs had switched to the NDA, while Belaganj and Ramgarh were lost in the by-elections.