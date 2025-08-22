'Sweat More In Peace, Bleed Less In War': IAF Chief AP Singh
He was addressing students as the chief guest at an event at Maharaja Agrasen College in Delhi.
“Our boundaries - from external and internal threats - remain safe because of the defence forces and the police. We must not treat this as a burden on the exchequer, but as a necessity. I am very happy that our government has recognised this need and has been regularly acquiring new systems and weapons,” he said.
Highlighting India's rise in defence capabilities, the Air Chief noted,“Today, we are at par with anybody in the world because of continuous investment. We train with the best in the world, not just to learn, but also to teach.”
He also drew attention to the humanitarian role of the Indian Air Force (IAF).“During natural calamities, you must have seen helicopters dropping food, evacuating people, or delivering aid. Whenever civil authorities request, the IAF takes up that task,” he said, while reiterating that air defence of the nation remains the force's primary responsibility.
Citing the recent Operation Sindoor, Singh said,“To give a befitting reply to the adversary is our task. It requires intense training. As the saying goes, the more you sweat in peace, the less you bleed in war.”
He explained that the IAF is a 1.6 lakh-strong organisation where“everyone has a role, from junior staff to the Chief.” Training, he said, is a continuous process supported by practical exercises.
“Even when there is no war, at least 8–10 air bases always have 2–4 aircraft on standby to intercept any intruder. We are always ready, fully equipped," he stressed.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Global Dental Insurance Market Size Projected To Reach USD 486.80 Billion By 2033 CAGR Of 6.79%.
- Hydroxyapatite Market Size Worth USD 4.22 Billion Globally, By 2033 At A CAGR Of 4.94%
- Diacetone Alcohol (DAA) Prices Q2 2025: Index, Price Fluctuations And Forecast
- Agriculture Drones Market Size To Reach USD 31,882.58 Million By 2033 With A 27.97% CAGR
- Saudi Arabia Commercial Drones Market Set To Surge USD 3,334.1 Million By 2033: Trends & Outlook
- GCC Trade Finance Market Size To Reach USD 2.0 Billion By 2033: Growth Trends & Market Scope
CommentsNo comment