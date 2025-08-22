Liberia: President Boakai Declares Sunday, August 24, 2025 As“National Flag Day” To Be Celebrated On Monday, August 25, 2025

MENAFN - African Press Organization) MONROVIA, Liberia, August 22, 2025/APO Group/ --

The President of the Republic of Liberia, His Excellency Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr., has by Proclamation declared Sunday, August 24, 2025, as“National Flag Day”, and is to be observed throughout the Republic on Monday, August 25, 2025, as a Public Holiday. The Proclamation calls on citizens and foreign residents within the Liberian borders to give prominence to the observance of the Day throughout the Republic by displaying the National Flag from each dwelling and public building, and that, all Government offices, public and business houses be closed on this day. According to a Foreign Ministry release, the Proclamation is in consonance with an Act approved on October 25, 1915 by the Legislature of the Republic of Liberia, declaring the 24th Day of August of each year as“National Flag Day”, to be observed as a“Public Holiday”.

The Day is commemorated annually by all citizens of the Republic in testimony of their allegiance and loyalty to the National Ensign, which is an embodiment of the nation's existence as a sovereign entity and to encourage national pride and patriotism. The Presidential Proclamation further stated that this year celebration will be executed by the Ministry of Education in collaboration with a Flag Day Planning Committee comprising key line ministries and agencies under the theme: “The Flag We Raise, The Values We Uphold” with Cllr. Jallah Barbu serving as the Keynote Speaker at the indoor program. The National Flag was designed and produced by a committee of ladies led by Mrs. Susannah Lewis who were talented and visionary citizens of the Republic at the time.

According to the Proclamation, the making of the National Flag of the Republic was a historic event of great significance for Liberia as Africa's Pacesetter in the struggle for self-determination and inspiration to future African States. The Proclamation also recounted that the National Ensign of the Republic of Liberia is a visible evidence of the country's sovereignty and independence as well as a symbol of pride and dignity within the comity of nations. The Liberian Flag consists of six red stripes and five alternating white stripes, totalling eleven stripes, each representing one of the eleven signers of the Declaration of Independence of Liberia; a blue field, in the upper left corner of a rectangular form with a single white star in the center of the blue field, depicting Liberia as the then only independent state on the continent of Africa; the color red symbolizes the blood of those who died in the struggle for independence; the color white indicates the purity of mind of all our fore bearers toward each other; and the Blue for the dark continent of Africa as it was then depicted.

The Proclamation added that activities surrounding the ceremony will include a general rehearsal involving students and participating groups on Friday, August 22, 2025 at the Barclay Training Center, beginning at 6: o'clock ante meridian.“On Monday, August 25, 2025, the indoor program commemorating the day, will be held at the Centennial Memorial Pavilion on Ashmun Street, commencing at ten o' clock ante meridian, which comprises of a competitive drill involving thirty (30) participating schools and other groups parading from the Barclay Training Center, through the United Nations (UN) Drive to the Centenial Memorial Pavilion for the pass-in-review in the presence of the President and Vice President of the Republic of Liberia; and Members of the 55th Legislature and other dignitaries, where the President, His Excellency, Joseph Nyuma Boakai Sr., will subsequently deliver a special Flag Day message”, the Proclamation stated.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Liberia.