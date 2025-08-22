403
Palmeiras Advances But Faces Tougher Test After Uneventful Draw
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Palmeiras reached the Copa Libertadores quarter-finals on August 21 after a 0–0 draw with Peru's Universitario at Allianz Parque in São Paulo. The Brazilian side had already secured a 4–0 first-leg win in Lima, so qualification was never in doubt.
Still, the return match disappointed the 33,203 fans in attendance, many of whom booed a flat performance that contrasted with the team's usual intensity.
Coach Abel Ferreira fielded an experimental lineup with three center-backs and midfielder Felipe Anderson pushed into an unfamiliar wing-back role. The changes weakened Palmeiras ' midfield, which allowed Universitario to create clear chances.
The visitors even scored once, but the referee disallowed the goal for offside. Goalkeeper Weverton worked harder than expected, making more saves than his Peruvian counterpart.
Palmeiras' only real threats came from young midfielder Allan, who hit the crossbar before halftime, and forward Vitor Roque. Yet Ferreira substituted Allan at the break, and the team struggled to organize attacks.
Long passes and aerial balls dominated a game that lacked rhythm. The crowd responded with boos at the final whistle, despite the aggregate win.
With this result, Palmeiras advanced to the Libertadores quarter-finals for the 13th time in its history. The club will face Argentina's River Plate, who overcame Libertad on penalties after a 1–1 tie on aggregate.
CONMEBOL scheduled the quarter-final legs for the weeks of September 16 and 23, with Palmeiras playing the decisive match at home thanks to its top seeding from the group stage.
The bigger story lies in what this means beyond the pitch. Palmeiras has become one of South America's most consistent and financially powerful clubs.
A perfect group stage campaign, achieved six times in the last eight years, has cemented its position among the continent's elite.
Home games in the Libertadores consistently draw over 30,000 fans and generate millions in gate revenue, while also strengthening sponsorship and broadcasting income. The club's ability to combine steady results with commercial strength explains its long-term growth.
But the uninspired draw against Universitario shows that tactical complacency carries risks, especially against stronger rivals. River Plate, with its tradition and recent form, presents a far sterner challenge.
For Palmeiras, advancing deeper into the tournament is not just about football pride but also about protecting and expanding the business power that comes with success in South America's biggest competition.
