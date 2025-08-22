403
EU And U.S. Put Trade Truce On Paper With 15% Tariff Framework
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The European Commission and the U.S. government published a joint statement confirming the trade framework agreed in Scotland on July 27, 2025. The text sets out a roadmap to avoid tariff escalation, but it does not yet carry the force of law.
Washington will apply a 15% tariff on most European goods. A separate list of products will receive the lower most-favored-nation tariff starting September 1, 2025.
That list includes cork, aircraft and parts, generic medicines and chemical precursors. U.S. tariffs on steel and aluminum remain at 50% while both sides study quota-based cooperation.
The U.S. has kept pressure on European automakers. Cars and auto parts currently face a 27.5% tariff. Washington pledged to cut this to 15% once Brussels eliminates tariffs on all U.S. industrial goods.
The Commission said it intends to present the legislation by the end of August, which could allow retroactive relief for shipments dated August 1 or later. The deal extends far beyond tariffs. Europe committed to purchase about $750 billion in U.S. energy supplies by 2028.
That includes liquefied natural gas, oil and nuclear products. Brussels also pledged at least $40 billion in U.S. artificial intelligence chips and $600 billion in investment in strategic U.S. sectors over the same period.
Agriculture and fisheries also received special attention. The European Union agreed to reopen markets for American pork, dairy, nuts, processed foods, seeds, soybean oil, and certain seafoods.
The statement revives the 2020 lobster arrangement, this time including processed lobster, after it expired in July 2025. Both sides acknowledged the need to remove non-tariff barriers.
Sanitary certificates for pork and dairy will be streamlined. They also agreed to cooperate on economic security standards, export controls and protection of critical minerals.
Washington raised concerns about the EU 's deforestation law and carbon border measures. Brussels pledged to adjust these rules to ease compliance for U.S. small and medium businesses.
The framework aims to stabilize the largest transatlantic trade relationship, supported by more than $5 trillion in mutual investment. Officials stressed that it prevents a tariff war after threats of rates above 30%.
Yet the only immediate change is the 15% base tariff Washington already applied. All further steps depend on legislative follow-through in both capitals.
This document highlights a shift from confrontation to managed competition. It provides clarity for companies but keeps major leverage points open.
The numbers show the scale: hundreds of billions of euros in energy, technology, and defense flows are tied to the framework. The next months will test whether governments can translate political intent into binding law.
