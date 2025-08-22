Ananya Bhat Case: Family Says“Sujatha's Claims Are Unverified And Inconsistent”
Bengaluru: Sujatha Bhat, who has recently made headlines for her claims regarding family matters and a missing person named Ananya Bhat, is now facing scrutiny as new evidence challenges her statements. According to sources familiar with the family, Sujatha Bhat, whose original name is Sujatha Upadhyay , reportedly ran away from home while in the 9th standard. Her transition to the name Sujatha Bhat and the identity of Ananya Bhat remain unclear.
Family Members Question Her Statements
Family members assert that Sujatha was 19 years old in 1984 and unmarried at the time. They note that she visited their home only thrice in 40 years, once from Ripponpet and once from Bengaluru. According to her brother, siblings lived harmoniously until the 8th standard, after which marriages and separations occurred. Family members also clarified they were unaware of any land donations, though they did receive money from Dharmasthala during their father's lifetime.
Investigation By SIT Underway
The Special Investigation Team (SIT) has taken up the matter for further inquiry. Family members have expressed willingness to cooperate with the investigation but clarified that they do not have information regarding certain allegations. They also stressed that Sujatha's claims about Ananya Bhat are unverified and inconsistent with their knowledge.
Photo And Identity Questions Continue
Amidst the confusion, a photo presented by Sujatha Bhat has further complicated the matter. Social media and investigative channels are attempting to verify her identity and trace connections, which may reveal additional individuals involved.
Calls For Reinvestigation Grow
Suspicion continues to surround the circumstances connected to Vasanthi's death. Activists and social media users are demanding a re-investigation, questioning prior findings, and urging authorities to identify those responsible. The movement for“Justice for Vasanthi” is gaining momentum as authorities and the public await further developments.
Legal Disclaimer:
