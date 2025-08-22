5 Moves WWE Must Deliver At Clash In Paris 2025 To Truly Shake Things Up

Clash in Paris 2025 could define WWE's year. Here are five crucial booking decisions fans need.

John Cena's retirement run has been chaotic, filled with abrupt turns and wasted opportunities. Facing Logan Paul in Paris may feel underwhelming, but WWE can salvage it. Cena must score a clean, decisive victory that reminds fans why“The Champ is Here.” This time, no brass knuckles, no surprise interference, but only an iconic send-off moment.

With Naomi stepping away due to pregnancy, the title picture is wide open. WWE has a chance to re-establish IYO SKY at the top. A win in Paris would spark fresh rivalries. Rhea Ripley could return to chase her, making her third reign more meaningful, while SKY's brewing tension with Asuka offers another compelling storyline. Even Stephanie Vaquer deserves a fair showdown after previous inconclusive encounters.

Drew McIntyre is circling Cody Rhodes, but Clash in Paris may not be the right stage. A rushed title match risks another loss, continuing his streak of near-misses. WWE should protect McIntyre from yet another setback by saving his title shot for a moment when he can actually win. Paris should feature a different challenger, keeping The Scottish Warrior strong for the long run.

AJ Styles clashed with Dominik Mysterio at Triplemania, reigniting their WWE feud. After Dirty Dom's SummerSlam defense, Clash in Paris feels like the right moment for The Phenomenal One to strike gold. At 48, Styles deserves a title to fuel his final years, while Dominik's loss could also fuel Judgment Day's internal drama, testing Finn Balor's leadership and the faction's stability.

Seth Rollins cashed in at SummerSlam, stealing CM Punk's moment to become World Heavyweight Champion. Now, his first defense in a Fatal Four Way is critical. With Jey Uso, LA Knight, and Punk in the mix, WWE should ensure Rollins leaves with the belt. A prolonged feud with Punk down the road could give fans the marquee clash they've been waiting for.