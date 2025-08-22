Missed A Call? Whatsapp May Soon Let Callers Leave Voice Messages

WhatsApp is introducing a new feature in its latest beta version that allows users to leave voice messages for missed calls, similar to voicemail. This feature adds to growing suite of calling tools, AI integration, video conferencing, and more.

WhatsApp calls have been quite popular, particularly in places with poor network coverage. Additionally, the messaging software will soon include a helpful option that lessens the frustration of missing WhatsApp calls. A new audio message recording capability, akin to leaving a message when a call remains unanswered, has been seen in the most recent WhatsApp beta version.

It does seem like a logical development of WhatsApp, which has evolved beyond a simple messaging software. With the data service, you get AI tools, support for video conversations, and now a full-fledged platform for normal calls.

The most recent WhatsApp Android beta 2.25.23.21 version contains a new voice message for calls function. As you can see above, you can view the new feature behind the voice call bubble.

You may send them the message that will probably appear on their chat screen by using the new Record voice message button. Between the Call cancel and Call again icons on the call screen, you will also notice the symbol for the record message. Although it is unclear from WaBetaInfo's comments if the functionality would be activated by default, it is encouraging to see the platform take these crucial calling tools into account for its consumers.

Earlier this month, WhatsApp added a new option for phoning support. Thanks to Meta, the messaging app is experimenting with AI, but it is also concentrating on adding new features that will make it incredibly popular for making all kinds of video calls.

Similar to Google Meet and Zoom, WhatsApp's most recent upgrade allows you to book meetings. Those on the list will even receive notifications when the meeting is ready to begin.

When participants join the meeting using the same shared link, the person who put up the call will also receive an alert. WhatsApp guarantees that its end-to-end encryption standard will safeguard these group talks, just like it does all individual calls.