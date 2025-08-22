FBI Raids Ex-US NSA John Bolton's Maryland House, A Day After He Rapped Trump's Tariffs As 'Unforced Error'
FBI's search at John Bolton's Maryland home comes after the former US National Security Adviser criticised Washington's handling of ties with India, calling its policy“confused," and questioned the tariffs imposed on New Delhi while Beijing escapes similar measures.Also Read | India-Pak Tensions: What ex-US NSA John Bolton says
In an interview with Hindustan Times, John Bolton said the India-US relationship is currently in“a very bad place" and stated that Donald Trump is a very“abberational president.”What did John Bolton say
John Bolton had pointed out that India faces a 25 per cent penalty on its imports for continuing to buy Russian oil and gas, while China - despite importing far more - has not faced similar sanctions.
“Leaving India hanging out to dry as the only country to which punitive action has been taken obviously leads a lot of people to conclude that the United States has given up on India. I do worry that India is being driven closer to Russia and China," said Bolton.
