UP Shocker! Viral CCTV Clip Shows House Help Urinating On Utensils Arrested

MENAFN - Live Mint) A shocking incident from Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor has gone viral after CCTV footage allegedly showed a domestic help urinating in a glass and sprinkling it over utensils used by the family. The woman, identified as Samantra, was working at a businessman's house for nearly ten years before being arrested, News18 reported.

According to the report, the businessman said in his police complaint that the woman had worked with the family for years and was considered trustworthy. However, suspicions grew after a family member noticed her unusual behaviour and decided to keep a discreet watch. A hidden camera was set up, which later revealed the disturbing act, the media outlet reported.

Following the complaint, the Nagina police detained the woman and booked her under sections related to disturbing public peace. She was produced in court and is now facing judicial proceedings, News18 added.

The case has triggered outrage in the locality, with many residents calling the act“disgusting” and“unforgivable.” While some speculated that the woman might be suffering from a mental health condition, others said her actions appeared deliberate and malicious.

Quoting locals, the report said such behaviour, especially from someone employed for nearly a decade in the same household, is both“shameful and deeply unsettling.”

Last year, UP Police arrested a domestic help for allegedly mixing urine to make flour dough at a flat in Ghaziabad's Crossings Republic residential society.

Ghaziabad police said they received a written complaint from a resident of Crossings Republic that their domestic help mixed urine to make flour dough for chapatis. A case was registered at the PS, and the accused domestic help was arrested the next day.

In another incident, UP Police also detained a tandoor worker and the owner of the eatery over complaints that he spat on rotis while baking them.