UP Shocker! Viral CCTV Clip Shows House Help Urinating On Utensils Arrested
According to the report, the businessman said in his police complaint that the woman had worked with the family for years and was considered trustworthy. However, suspicions grew after a family member noticed her unusual behaviour and decided to keep a discreet watch. A hidden camera was set up, which later revealed the disturbing act, the media outlet reported.Also Read | 14 secretaries bet new postings at Centre
Following the complaint, the Nagina police detained the woman and booked her under sections related to disturbing public peace. She was produced in court and is now facing judicial proceedings, News18 added.
The case has triggered outrage in the locality, with many residents calling the act“disgusting” and“unforgivable.” While some speculated that the woman might be suffering from a mental health condition, others said her actions appeared deliberate and malicious.
Quoting locals, the report said such behaviour, especially from someone employed for nearly a decade in the same household, is both“shameful and deeply unsettling.”Also Read | Stray Dogs News Live: SC asks 'Dog lovers, NGOs' to deposit money
Last year, UP Police arrested a domestic help for allegedly mixing urine to make flour dough at a flat in Ghaziabad's Crossings Republic residential society.
Ghaziabad police said they received a written complaint from a resident of Crossings Republic that their domestic help mixed urine to make flour dough for chapatis. A case was registered at the PS, and the accused domestic help was arrested the next day.Also Read | What happened to Jaswinder Bhalla before he passed away?
In another incident, UP Police also detained a tandoor worker and the owner of the eatery over complaints that he spat on rotis while baking them.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Global Dental Insurance Market Size Projected To Reach USD 486.80 Billion By 2033 CAGR Of 6.79%.
- Hydroxyapatite Market Size Worth USD 4.22 Billion Globally, By 2033 At A CAGR Of 4.94%
- Diacetone Alcohol (DAA) Prices Q2 2025: Index, Price Fluctuations And Forecast
- Agriculture Drones Market Size To Reach USD 31,882.58 Million By 2033 With A 27.97% CAGR
- Saudi Arabia Commercial Drones Market Set To Surge USD 3,334.1 Million By 2033: Trends & Outlook
- GCC Trade Finance Market Size To Reach USD 2.0 Billion By 2033: Growth Trends & Market Scope
CommentsNo comment