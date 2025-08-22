New Talents Revealed At Children's Art Festival

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

The second stage of the Children's Art Festival 2025 has been held in the Central Aran region, Azernews reports.

This stage was organized jointly by the Ministry of Culture, the Ministry of Science and Education, and the Heydar Aliyev Center.

Around 787 individual participants and 15 groups, who succeeded in the first stage in the cities and districts covered by the Central Aran Regional Culture Department, are showcasing their skills in 20 different categories.

The second stage of the festival took place in two locations in the region at the Heydar Aliyev Center in Agdash and at the U.Hajibayli Music School No. 1 in Mingachevir.

The main goal of the festival is to educate children in the spirit of national patriotism, respect for culture, art, and our national traditions, to assist in the formation of a cultural lifestyle, to discover new talents, and to develop the creative abilities of children with special skills.

The Central Aran region's stage of the festival concluded on August 20.