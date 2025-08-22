Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Azerbaijan's Power Exports To Türkiye Shrink Despite Strong Overall Output

Azerbaijan's Power Exports To Türkiye Shrink Despite Strong Overall Output


2025-08-22 08:09:36
(MENAFN- AzerNews)

In the first six months of 2025, Azerbaijan exported approximately 139.2 million kWh of electricity to Türkiye, Azernews reports, citing the State Statistical Committee. The revenue generated from this export totalled around...

Access to paid information is limited

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00₼ 3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00₼ Select -33% 6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84₼ Select -36% 1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10₼ Select -41%

MENAFN22082025000195011045ID1109963240

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search