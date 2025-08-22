Azerbaijan's Power Exports To Türkiye Shrink Despite Strong Overall Output

In the first six months of 2025, Azerbaijan exported approximately 139.2 million kWh of electricity to Türkiye, Azernews reports, citing the State Statistical Committee. The revenue generated from this export totalled around...

Access to paid information is limited

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00₼ 3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00₼ Select -33% 6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84₼ Select -36% 1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10₼ Select -41%