Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Mosque To Be Built In Fuzuli As A Gift From Turkmenistan

Mosque To Be Built In Fuzuli As A Gift From Turkmenistan


2025-08-22 08:09:33
(MENAFN- AzerNews) A mosque will be constructed in Fuzuli as a gift from Turkmenistan, President Ilham Aliyev announced during a press conference on the outcomes of the high-level meeting between Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan, and Uzbekistan, Azernews reports.

“While in Fuzuli, Gurbanguly Malikgulyyevich proposed the construction of a mosque as a gift from Turkmenistan. I accepted this proposal with gratitude. Although only a month has passed, the architectural design of the mosque is already prepared, and its foundation will be laid in the near future,” the head of state added.

MENAFN22082025000195011045ID1109963238

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search