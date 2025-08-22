Mosque To Be Built In Fuzuli As A Gift From Turkmenistan

“While in Fuzuli, Gurbanguly Malikgulyyevich proposed the construction of a mosque as a gift from Turkmenistan. I accepted this proposal with gratitude. Although only a month has passed, the architectural design of the mosque is already prepared, and its foundation will be laid in the near future,” the head of state added.

