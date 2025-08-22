Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
President: Today, Azerbaijan And Turkmenistan Take Joint Steps Toward New Horizons

President: Today, Azerbaijan And Turkmenistan Take Joint Steps Toward New Horizons


2025-08-22 08:09:32
(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Turkmen and Azerbaijani peoples have lived and created together for centuries, like one family and as brothers, said President Ilham Aliyev in his statement following the high-level meeting between Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan, and Uzbekistan, Azernews reports.

The head of state noted:“Today, these two independent states remain faithful to these traditions, uphold them, and take joint steps toward new horizons.”

MENAFN22082025000195011045ID1109963237

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search