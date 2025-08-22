Almost 1.1 M People Need Evacuation From Frontline Areas, Says Ministry Of Development

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was announced during a briefing at Ukrinform by Oleksii Riabykin, Deputy Minister of Community and Territorial Development of Ukraine.

"If we talk about the total need for evacuation, it is almost 1,100,000 people. Of these, 84,000 are children and 16,000 are citizens with limited mobility. We need to evacuate 237,000 people directly from the Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions. As of the morning of August 22, 64,000 have already been evacuated," Riabykin said.

According to him, in addition to the Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions, evacuation operations are currently underway in the Kherson region, specifically in the city of Kherson, in the Korabel microdistrict. Evacuation is also continuing in the Sumy region.

However, after the heavy shelling of Dobropillia in Donetsk region on July 17, a steady increase in the number of internally displaced persons has been observed in the east of the country. An average of 400 people pass through the transit point in Pavlohrad every day. In total, during this period, the point has received 9,700 displaced persons, 519 of whom are people with reduced mobility, primarily elderly people aged 60+.

"The majority, 80%, register here in order to receive assistance from international organizations in the amount of UAH 10,800, as well as appropriate humanitarian aid. Then they continue on their own route. 18% of people remain at this transit point to later move to temporary accommodation or institutional care facilities," the deputy minister said.

According to him, as of the morning of August 22, 53 people with limited mobility remained in Pavlohrad.

One of the tasks facing the authorities in the near future is to improve the evacuation system so that people do not stay overnight at transit points at all, but are moved as quickly as possible to temporary accommodation or institutional care facilities.

Today, 16 transit points have been set up in Ukraine, and another one will soon be operational in the village of Voloske in the Dnipropetrovsk region. To relieve the transit point in Pavlohrad, a transit point was opened in Lozova in the Kharkiv region after July 17.

"This point is fully equipped and is accepting people. As of 10:00 a.m. today, there are still a small number of people there. Sixty left yesterday, and as of 10:00 a.m. today, 86 people have left this transit point, including 11 people with limited mobility and 16 children. Sixty-six people left with the help of volunteer organizations, and 20 left on their own," Riabykin added.

To improve coordination at all levels between local authorities and central executive bodies, the Ministry of Community and Territorial Development has developed a regulatory act that will clearly define the responsibilities of all participants involved in the evacuation process.

“The algorithms are already working, but in order to improve them and enhance coordination, a relevant regulatory document will be submitted to the government for consideration in the near future,” said the deputy minister.

As reported, over the past week, 215 civilians, including 53 people with reduced mobility and 56 children, have been evacuated from the Donetsk region and resettled free of charge in safe regions.

