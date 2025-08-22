Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Azerbaijan Highlights Modern Amenities In Kalbajar's Debut Housing Project

Azerbaijan Highlights Modern Amenities In Kalbajar's Debut Housing Project


2025-08-22 08:06:36
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) KALBAJAR, Azerbaijan, August 22.​ The first residential complex in Kalbajar will initially include 201 apartments, Nurana Babayeva, Head of the Press Service Department at the Kalbajar Restoration, Construction, and Management Service, told Trend .

''The complex covers an area of 7-8 hectares and features pavilions, children's playgrounds, sports facilities, and other infrastructure designed to support active leisure. At the first stage, keys were handed over to 20 families.

The complex will offer two-, three-, and four-room apartments. Foundations have already been laid for the third and fourth residential complexes, with the fourth expected to become one of the city's largest districts,'' she noted.

Babayeva added that, with the participation of the head of state, the foundation for Kalbajar City Park has also been laid. Covering around 11 hectares, the park is designed to become a major recreational space for residents and visitors.

MENAFN22082025000187011040ID1109963233

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search